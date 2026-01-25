  • Sunday, 25th January, 2026

Edun: Nigeria Has Moved from Stabilisation to Consolidation 

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja 

Nigeria has moved decisively from stabilisation to consolidation, embedding reforms that support private-sector-led growth, strengthen institutions, and restore confidence in the economy, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of  the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, said in Davos, Switzerland.     

Speaking at the Nigeria House, the minister, who participated at Davos WEF 2026, the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), outlined Nigeria’s reform agenda, emphasising fiscal discipline, macroeconomic stability, and the government’s commitment to building a predictable, investor-friendly economic environment.    

Nigeria House serves as a one-stop hub for dialogue and deal-making at WEF. 

Nigeria’s positioning is an emerging destination for sustainable, long-term investment in an increasingly uncertain global economy.

The minister’s declaration came after last week’s report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Nigeria’s macroeconomic stabilisation efforts were beginning to yield results, contributing to an improved growth outlook for sub-Saharan Africa.

The Fund made the assessment in its January 2026 World Economic Outlook Update, in which it revised growth projections for the African region upward, citing Nigeria among key economies where policy adjustments are paying off.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.