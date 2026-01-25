BON Election: M4S Calls on IBAN Chairman to Step Aside Over Alleged Conflict of Interest

The forthcoming election for the Chairman of the Broadcasters’ Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has sparked controversy, as M4S Communications Limited has formally called on IBAN Chairman Alhaji Tijani Ramalan to step aside, citing a potential conflict of interest.

The demand follows reports that Ramalan acted as a guarantor for one of the aspirants, raising questions about impartiality in the electoral process.

In a letter addressed to Alhaji Ramalan and signed by Tony Uyah, Managing Director and COO of M4S Communications, the company urged the IBAN Chairman to recuse himself from all matters relating to the BON election.

“This already indicates some vested interest in the outcome of the election. As members of the fourth estate of the realm, who are expected to hold political office holders to account in electoral matters, it behoves us to show a good example when we are involved in such issues ourselves,” the letter read.

The election, which would determine the BON Chairman for the next two years, is reserved for financial members of BON from the private sector.

Two candidates have officially declared their interest: Senior High Chief Tony Akiotu, Chairman/CEO of M4S Communications Limited, and Chief Raymond Paul Dokpesi Jnr, Chairman of DAAR Communications PLC.

According to the letter, both aspirants meet all eligibility requirements, including up-to-date annual dues.

M4S Communications’ letter also emphasised the importance of a transparent and fair election process.

It urged that IBAN should allow the candidates to present their plans to BON members at the next Annual General Meeting, leaving the decision to the members.

“May the best candidate win,” the letter concluded.

The correspondence was copied to the Chairman of the IBAN Board of Trustees, other Board members, and all IBAN members, signaling a push for accountability and neutrality within the association.