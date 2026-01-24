UNILAG Honours Top Doctoral Scholars, Confers Awards, Honorary Degrees on Eminent Personalities

Funmi Ogundare

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) yesterday, celebrated excellence in doctoral scholarship by announcing the winners of its Best PhD Thesis awards, selected from 119 doctoral candidates who graduated during the institution’s 56th convocation ceremonies.

Haruna Egbunu Abubakar (PhD, Civil and Environmental Engineering , structures option) emerged as the overall best postgraduate PhD thesis winner and best PhD thesis in Sciences, while Dr. Beatrice Paul Zuhumben (PhD, Educational Psychology) clinched the best PhD thesis in Humanities, titled, ‘Effects of Skills Acquisition Training and Social Support on Psychological Well-Being of Women Exposed to Violent Conflicts in Plateau State, Nigeria’.

The best PhD thesis (DBA) from the University of Lagos Business School (ULBS) was awarded to Oyeyemi Idowu Adebamowo.

The award recipients received plaques, certificates and cash prizes of N500,000 each.

The ceremony also featured the recognition of individuals for outstanding contributions to scholarship, leadership and humanity. Two retired academics, Prof. James Dele Olowokudejo of the Department of Botany and Prof. Duro Oni of the Department of Theatre Arts, were conferred with the title of Emeritus Professor, while Prof. Akinsanya Olayide Osibogun, a distinguished medical scholar, was honoured with the title of distinguished Professor.

In addition, gold medals were presented to Ayoka Mopelola Olusakin, a Professor of Counselling Psychology, and Dr. Taiwo Folasade Ipaye, Director of the Office of Advancement, President of the University of Lagos Women Society and former Registrar, in recognition of their sustained service to the university and the nation.

The university also conferred honorary degrees on two eminent Nigerians: Mr. Jubril Adewale Tinubu, Chief Executive Officer of OANDO Plc, who received the Doctor of Business degree, and Chief Kanu Godwin Agabi, SAN, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation, who was awarded the Doctor of Laws degree.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Wole Olanipekun, SAN, described the graduating students as some of the finest products the university can offer the world, urging them to remain focused, resilient and guided by strong values as they step into the larger society. He emphasised the need to continually motivate young people, noting that encouragement and recognition are critical to sustaining excellence.

He commended the recent reforms in Nigeria’s education sector, particularly under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and also applauded the positive shift in the trajectory and narrative of university education in the country.

He emphasised key outcomes of the recent agreement between the federal government and university stakeholders, including the implementation of salary adjustments effective from January 1, 2026, and improved welfare conditions for academics.

According to him, “one of the landmark achievements is the provision that professors will now retire with pensions equivalent to their full annual salaries, a move he said restores dignity to academic service.”

The pro-chancellor further commended reforms aimed at preserving the sanctity of academic leadership, including the requirement that only professors serve as vice-chancellors, as well as assurances on non-victimisation of parties involved in negotiations. He added that the agreements are to be reviewed every three years to ensure sustainability and relevance.

In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola congratulated the graduands saying, “as you go into the world, I encourage you to brace up for the challenges you will face. The world is changing even more rapidly than we envisioned. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing not only the learning landscape but how we work and live. Survival and dominance will be for the adaptable mind and lifelong learner. Embrace the UNILAG can-do Spirit.”

She emphasised on some of its achievements in the areas of digital transformation and innovation as well as research, entrepreneurship and talent development saying that the initiatives demonstrate that the students are not only graduating with degrees, but with skills to become employers of labour.

The Visitor to the institution, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was represented by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, described the event as more than the conferment of degrees, but an affirmation of the value of knowledge, hard work and the enduring promise of the nation’s future.

He congratulated the governing council, university management, and the entire UNILAG community for sustaining what he described as a legacy of excellence that continues to distinguish the institution within Nigeria and beyond.

Addressing the graduating students, Dr. Alausa congratulated them on reaching a defining milestone, noting that their success was earned through intellectual rigour, personal sacrifice and perseverance in the face of a rapidly changing world. He charged them to, “see your degrees not merely as personal achievements, but as preparation for leadership, innovation and national service.”