Stop Calling Me ‘Bro, Blood,’ 22-Year-Old Ondo Monarch Warns

Fidelis David in Akure

The palace of the Arujale-Ojime of Okeluse Kingdom in Ondo State has issued a stern warning to the general public against what it described as disrespectful and casual modes of address directed at the monarch, Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II.

The warning, contained in a statement issued , was signed by the Chief of Staff to the monarch, Prince Adefemi Michael Olorunfemi, who stressed that the 22-year-old traditional ruler must be addressed strictly as His Royal Majesty at all times.

According to the palace, some individuals have been addressing the monarch with terms such as “bro” and “blood,” a development it described as unacceptable and disrespectful to the throne.

“I write in my capacity as Chief of Staff to the Arujale-Ojime of Okeluse Kingdom to address an important matter that requires the attention of the general public.

“Kindly note that Alayeluwa Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II is to be addressed strictly as His Royal Majesty at all times. Any other form of address is unacceptable”.

The palace noted that the monarch’s youthful age should not be used as an excuse for disrespect, stressing that the king’s position remains sacred regardless of age.

“The fact that His Royal Majesty is the youngest king in Yorubaland does not give room for disrespect in any form.

“Addressing our revered monarch with terms such as ‘bro,’ ‘blood,’ or any casual or demeaning expressions is highly inappropriate and will no longer be tolerated. Such actions will be met with strong and decisive measures.”

Olorunfemi further warned that the monarch’s calm disposition should not be mistaken for weakness, particularly by those who ought to understand the cultural values of the Yoruba people.

“His Majesty’s leniency should not be taken as permission to do the wrong thing. Especially for those who call themselves Yoruba, we should know better. Culture, tradition, and respect for constituted authority are values we must uphold at all times,” he said.

The palace emphasised that respect for the monarch is non-negotiable, irrespective of an individual’s age, status, or position in society.

“His Royal Majesty is not just our father; he is Igbakeji awon orisa — the representative of the gods on earth. The throne he occupies is sacred, and respect for the throne is respect for our heritage and identity as a people,” the statement stressed.

The palace also called on residents of Okeluse Kingdom and members of the public to always uphold the dignity of the throne, describing respect for the monarch as central to the preservation of Yoruba culture and tradition.

“We urge everyone, within and outside Okeluse Kingdom, to conduct themselves accordingly and uphold the dignity of the palace and the person of His Royal Majesty. Respect for the throne is non-negotiable,” it stated.

Oba Akinghare ascended the throne of his forefathers at the age of 16 while still a secondary school student, following the death of his father, who was the monarch of the town.

The kingship fell on him as the only son among four children of the late monarch, in line with the tradition of the ancient town which stipulates that the first son of a departed king automatically succeeds him.

The kingmakers subsequently pronounced the teenager as the new traditional ruler of Okeluse Kingdom, a decision that received the approval of the Ondo State Government.