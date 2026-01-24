Stakeholders, Professionals Laud Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway Project 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The 1,068-kilometer Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway project is gaining momentum, with communities across Sokoto State expressing excitement over its potential to transform trade, mobility, and socio-economic integration across Nigeria.

The project, which spans across seven states, is expected to boost economic activities, create jobs, and enhance regional integration.

According to the National Society of Engineers (NSE) Sokoto State chapter Chairman, Mr. Abubakar Ibrahim, the quality of work and steady progress of the contract indicates President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to enhancing people’s lives, especially in rural areas. “Affected rural communities were removed out of bondage, the road will open up more opportunities and the quality of work will surely benefit Nigerians for a long period,” he said.

The project is being executed by Hi-Tech Construction Limited, with a team of local and international experts. The company has assured that the project will be completed on schedule, with minimal disruption to local communities.

The project manager, Mr Johon Fourie, said the project is being executed with local content, engaging locals on various jobs and ensuring cordial relationships with community residents and leaders.

Residents along the corridor are optimistic about the project’s potential to improve their lives. “The road will ease the movement of farm produce and support dry-season farming,” said Halliru Alfada, a resident. Alhaji Maude Aliyu, another resident, said the superhighway connected Katami, Alfada, Kabin Kaji, Gumbaye, Burgu, Gidanbe, Gidan Gara, and Silame communities, and most residents were engaged in different farming activities.

The Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway is part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at enhancing infrastructure and national economic competitiveness. The project is expected to have a significant impact on Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement in the North-west, Alhaji Abdullahi Tanko-Yakasai, described the project as a demonstration of President Tinubu’s commitment to uplift the lives of citizens.

He noted that the superhighway project was initially conceived during late President Shehu Shagari’s regime in the 1980s and is now being actualised by President Tinubu.

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, has spearheaded the execution of four legacy highway projects designed to improve road network and train service connectivity across the six geopolitical zones to boost socio-economic development. The projects include the 750km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road Corridor, 1,068km Sokoto-Badagry road, Calabar-Abuja superhighway, 482km Trans-Saharan Road, and 439km Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road.

The Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway project is expected to be a game-changer for Nigeria’s economy, enhancing trade, mobility, and socio-economic integration across the country.