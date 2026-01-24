  • Saturday, 24th January, 2026

People With Disability Appeal for Inclusion in Bauchi’s Ongoing Workers Recruitment 

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi 

Leaders of People Living With Disabilities (PWDs) have appealed to the government of Bauchi State to consider them in the ongoing employment process of the state.

The PWDs led by their leader, Haruna Pali, made the request when they visited the executive Chairman of Bogoro Local Government Area, Dr. Lawi Sumi, in his office yesterday.

Pali stressed that his members, if given job slots in the state’s civil service, would help in addressing many of their life challenges.

He assured the chairman that if given the opportunity, they would contribute significantly to Bogoro, Bauchi State, and Nigeria’s development.

The delegation appreciated the council boss for his concerns for the PWDs and thanked Governor Bala Mohammed for his support and inclusive leadership.

While responding, the Bogoro Local Government Chairman, Sumi, promised to support their activities and consider their requests in line with Governor Mohammed administration’s vision for equitable development and social justice.

