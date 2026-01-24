Okada Riders’ Chairman Pledges 3,000 Advocates to End GBV in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

As part of efforts to create a balanced society through a violence-free society mechanisms especially, against women folk, the chairman of Okada Riders Association has pledged to raise 3,000 Male Feminist Network Advocates in Ekiti state there by having a zero level Gender based violence in Nigeria.

Comrade Asaolu made this known at the two-day sensitization programme and flag off ceremony of the Male Feminist Network organized by the New Initiative for Social Development (NISD), in collaboration with the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (LSD) where he was made as an Ambassador of Male Feminist Network champions in the state.

According to him, “first of all, I want to sincerely appreciate NISD for this honour and I think the time is now to raise the bar of gender equality where we need to give women a breathe of fresh air in the society by putting behind us old principles and practices while putting on empathy over ego, respect over dominance and justice over silence,

For this reason, I want to assure NISD and its other partners that by the power conferred on me, I will produce not less than 3,000 Male Feminist Network advocates who would be at vanguard of Justice for women in Ekiti state”, he said.

Speaking at the event, the Southwest Programme Officer of the MFN, Mr Segun Ojo, said the initiative was designed to deliberately involve men in campaigns against domestic violence and the abuse of women and the girl child.

According to him, the Male Feminist Network operates across trade unions and artisan groups in the state, with trained members expected to pass on the knowledge and objectives of the programme to others within their unions.

“We are not only sensitizing them but also building their capacity to combat gender-based violence. This is a step-down strategy to create safe spaces for women and the girl child,” Ojo said.

A representative of the Ekiti State Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Adeniyi Bisola Helen, said the promotion of gender equality should not be misconstrued as an attack on men, noting that it is meant to complement their role in society.

She added that sustained engagement of men remains critical to reducing domestic violence and other social vices, stressing that both men and women can be victims of gender-based violence.

At the event, the Chairman of the Okada Riders Association, Comrade Kunle Asaolu, was unveiled and decorated as the Ekiti State Ambassador of the Male Feminist Network.

The State Programme Officer of NISD, Mrs Racheal Ome Olori, said Asaolu’s commitment to the ideals of the network informed his selection, expressing optimism that the recognition would encourage broader participation across the state.

The programme also featured interactive sessions, admonitions from invited guests, as well as free health talks and medical tests for participants.