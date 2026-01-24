Not Such a Funny Group

The Board of Peace is an interesting group of countries and individuals. Countries that have accepted so far are Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary (Thanks Wikipedia). Maybe they are processing applications basically in alphabetical order. Canada was invited but then its invitation was withdrawn and most of Europe has said no thanks as they have NATO. Russia and China were invited, but why?

The executive is even more concerning with mainly Trump sycophants and his son in law. Both Trump family members have spent their time as real estate people and have only come to politics recently.

Perhaps the best advice to follow is that of Groucho Marx, “I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member”. There is more comedy to come, mostly parody and a lot of memes.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia