Niger Partners Ministry to Elevate Bida Bariki Festival

Charles Ajunwa

The Niger State Government has proposed a new partnership with the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy to upgrade the historic Bida Bariki Festival to a national cultural event with international recognition.

The Bida Bariki Festival, rooted in pre-independence traditions, is a celebration of Nupe cultural heritage. It features horse-riding displays, acrobatic performances, traditional music and dance, and showcases local crafts such as glass beads and grasswork. The festival attracts thousands of visitors annually, providing a significant boost to the local economy through hospitality, employment, and cultural exchange.

The initiative was presented by Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi, Member of the House of Representatives for Bida/Katcha/Gbako Federal Constituency and a member of the House Committee on Culture and Tourism, during a meeting with the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, in Abuja.

Hon. Abdullahi described Bida as the cultural heart of the Nupe people, with a rich heritage that deserves global exposure.

“We are proposing a collaboration to showcase the Nupe culture through the Bariki Festival, aiming to make it an international event. The festival dates back to the colonial era and has continued to this day. We want to modernise it, boost economic benefits, create jobs, and attract tourism to our region.”

He added that the state also seeks to work with the ministry to develop tourism infrastructure around Gurara Falls, including hotels, a water park, and a creative hub, with active involvement from local communities.

In her remarks, Musawa highlighted the ministry’s ongoing efforts to attract investment and promote Nigeria’s cultural tourism. She referenced a recent presentation of projects in Dubai, emphasising the importance of international exposure to attract investors.

“The ministry is focused on partnering with state governments to develop cultural and tourism assets across Nigeria. We have already signed MoUs with several key states. This collaboration is part of the broader ‘Renewed Hope Cultural Renaissance’ initiative, which aims to enhance and promote Nigeria’s cultural heritage and tourism potential.

“We are ready to move quickly on these partnerships, focusing on states with high tourism potential. Our goal is to create a sustainable framework for cultural preservation, economic growth, job creation, and to position Nigeria as a global cultural tourism destination,” Musawa said.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in Nigeria’s efforts to leveraging its cultural and natural assets for sustainable development and global recognition.