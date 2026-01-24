Marwa Sets 2026 Operational Agenda, Orders NDLEA Commanders to Dismantle Drug Cartels Nationwide

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has unveiled an ambitious operational roadmap for 2026, directing commanders across the country to intensify efforts aimed at dismantling drug cartels and expanding nationwide sensitisation against substance abuse.

Marwa gave the directive during the agency’s annual review and strategic planning meeting held at the NDLEA National Headquarters in Abuja.

The high-level meeting brought together the agency’s top leadership, including members of management, zonal commanders, commanders from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as heads of seaports, international airports, marine units, strike force and special operations formations.

Addressing the gathering, the NDLEA boss said the agency had entered 2026 on a strong operational footing, building on the record-breaking seizures, arrests and convictions recorded in previous years.

He stressed that while notable progress had been made, the agency must avoid complacency and instead focus on consolidating and expanding its gains.

According to Marwa, the operational focus for 2026 will centre on two critical pillars: drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction. He explained that beyond intercepting illicit drugs, the agency must aggressively disrupt the financial and logistical networks that sustain drug trafficking organisations across the country.

He charged commanders to adopt intelligence-driven operations, improve surveillance, and ensure careful planning before executing any enforcement action. Marwa warned that compromise, indiscipline and unprofessional conduct would not be tolerated, emphasising that operational integrity remains non-negotiable.

The NDLEA chairman commended officers and men of the agency for their dedication and resilience, noting that their performance over the past five years had significantly improved the agency’s public image and international standing. He attributed the renewal of his tenure by the President to the collective efforts of commanders and operatives on the field.

Marwa also highlighted the growing importance of advocacy and public enlightenment in addressing drug abuse, particularly among young people. He noted that sensitisation programmes in schools, communities and workplaces had recorded encouraging results but insisted that such efforts must be expanded and sustained in 2026.

He also directed commanders to strengthen State Drug Control Committees across the federation, ensuring that they are functional not only at state level but also at local government and ward levels. He described grassroots engagement as critical to winning the fight against substance abuse.

Reassuring Nigerians, Marwa said the NDLEA remains fully committed to safeguarding families and communities from the devastating effects of illicit drugs. He warned drug traffickers that there would be no operational gaps or safe havens for their activities in 2026.

He further called on members of the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting the agency with credible information, stressing that the fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse requires collective national responsibility.