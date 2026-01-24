FOC Western Naval Command Visits Sahara Group to Strengthen Energy Sector Security Collaboration 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

To strengthen energy sector security collaboration, the Flag Officer Commanding the Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Abdullahi Mustapha, on January 22, 2026, paid a courtesy and familiarisation visit to the Group Managing Director of Sahara Group, Mr. Kola Adesina, at the company’s corporate office in Victoria Island, Lagos.

THISDAY gathered that the visit formed part of ongoing engagements by the Nigerian Navy aimed at strengthening strategic partnerships with key private sector stakeholders involved in critical national infrastructure and the energy sector, in furtherance of national security and economic stability objectives.

Sahara Group, a major player in Nigeria’s energy landscape, has significant investments in the Egbin Power Generation Plant, as well as interests spanning the oil, gas and maritime sectors.

During the visit, Rear Admiral Mustapha emphasised the importance of close collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and private sector operators in safeguarding vital energy assets and ensuring uninterrupted power generation, transmission and distribution across the country.

He noted that the energy sector remains a critical pillar of national development and security, stressing that the Western Naval Command is committed to maintaining a secure maritime and coastal environment to support industrial and commercial activities.

The FOC further highlighted the Nigerian Navy’s responsibility in protecting maritime approaches, coastal infrastructure and other strategic assets that are essential to the effective functioning of Nigeria’s power and energy value chain.

In his response, Mr. Kola Adesina expressed appreciation for the visit and commended the Nigerian Navy for its sustained efforts in ensuring maritime security and protecting critical national assets.

While reaffirming Sahara Group’s commitment to national development, he also conveyed the company’s readiness to collaborate with the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies in promoting a secure and enabling environment for investments in the power and energy sectors.

The visit also provided an opportunity for both parties to exchange views on areas of mutual interest, including security cooperation, information sharing and strategic engagement, aimed at supporting Nigeria’s power sector and driving overall economic growth.