Flutterwave Launches Stablecoin Wallet for Customers in Partnership with Turnkey

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, is launching stablecoin balances for its merchants and users across all its offerings.

This is being achieved through Flutterwave’s collaboration with Nuvion and Turnkey to provide a secure, flexible, and verifiable stablecoin balance infrastructure.

“It is a major step in Flutterwave’s vision to make stablecoins a key pillar of Africa’s financial ecosystem, forming a core backbone for the next wave of financial transformation and global connectivity.

“To accelerate business growth in Africa, we must make it safe, easy, and affordable for businesses to accept all forms of regulated payment methods, including stablecoin, from a global customer base,” a statement quoted Lead, GEPP ROW, Remittances & Stablecoin Partnerships, Flutterwave, Nkem Abuah, to have said.

“By enabling stablecoin balances powered by Turnkey, we are ensuring that multinationals, African enterprises, and individuals using Flutterwave will have access to low-cost, faster, and always-on cross-border payments with stablecoins,” Nkem added.

Through this integration, Flutterwave provides a comprehensive embedded wallet experience that facilitates seamless transactions using stablecoin payments. This is supported by Turnkey, a blockchain infrastructure provider, along with Nuvion’s AI-powered global banking and payment platform, which is built on both fiat and stablecoin infrastructure.

The solution is currently being tested with a select group of merchants to ensure optimal performance. Following this phase, USDC and USDT balances will be made available alongside existing USD, NGN, and other currency balances to all Flutterwave customers who have completed the necessary KYC and onboarding processes.

“Flutterwave has shown the transformative potential of stablecoins in helping people start and grow businesses globally,” said Bryce Ferguson, CEO and co-founder of Turnkey.

“We share Flutterwave’s belief that stablecoins offer an incredibly efficient way to accelerate payments and put more money directly into the hands of business owners rather than intermediaries. Through Turnkey’s embedded wallet infrastructure, we’re proud to power Flutterwave’s stablecoin payments and support their mission to empower the next generation of African innovators.”

Flutterwave joins a growing number of leading payments, DeFi, and trading companies, including Polymarket, Axiom, Alchemy, World, Moonshot, and more, using Turnkey’s verifiable blockchain infrastructure for embedded wallets, transaction automation, and provable security.

Over the last year, Turnkey was named one of the 2025 CNBC World’s Top Fintech Companies and has introduced a range of new product capabilities. Most notably, the team recently launched Turnkey Verifiable Cloud in private beta, bringing provable security to the most sensitive workloads. This follows the introduction of the world’s first verifiable wallets, the addition of fiat onramp support via MoonPay and Coinbase, and the open-sourcing of QuorumOS, the operating system for Turnkey’s end-to-end verifiable computing environment.

With this partnership, Flutterwave reinforces its commitment to building Africa’s largest, most secure infrastructure for next-generation digital payments, enabling businesses and consumers to transact stablecoins seamlessly, streamline cross-border payments, and unlock new financial opportunities across the continent.