Coalition Backs Finance Minister’s Reforms, Urges Patience over Debt Settlement 

The Coalition for Sustainable Fiscal Reform (CSFR) has thrown its weight behind the reforms being undertaken by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun and Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite.

They said with the reforms underway, agitations over local contractors’ debt would soon be addressed.

They, therefore, urged the protesters to engage the ministry rather than obstructing the process being put in place to clear the backlog. 

The group, which called for dialogue, said their appeal came amidst the rising tide of fiscal anxiety and recent demonstrations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, where the contractors have vowed to continue their protest until their needs are met.

