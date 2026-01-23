‎Prosperity Cup Partners Barcelona FC for Season 8‎

The ‎organisers of the Bayelsa Governor’s Football Tournament, popularly known as the Prosperity Cup, have announced a landmark partnership with Spanish giants, Barcelona FC, ahead of the 2026 edition.

‎

‎Director General of the tournament, Mr. Ono Akpe, made the disclosure at a pre-event World Press Conference in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

‎

‎He noted that Barcelona FC coaches will conduct an international coaching clinic in Yenagoa from February 23-25, 2026, in collaboration with the Bayelsa State Ministry of Sports Development and the Bayelsa State Football Association.

‎

‎According to him, the UEFA-certified training will focus on Barcelona FC’s coaching methodology and philosophy, and will cater to 50 coaches.

He said the Prosperity Cup organizers are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of excellence, with other capacity development initiatives including referees’ refresher programmes, medical personnel training, and media personnel training, stating that these initiatives are designed to enhance the skills of stakeholders and contribute to the growth of football in Bayelsa State.

‎

‎As the tournament gears up for its 8th edition, the organizers have announced an increased prize money of N30 million for the male category and N10 million for the female category, in celebration of Bayelsa State’s 30th anniversary.

‎

‎The competition will kick off on March 1, 2026, with 30 centres across the state hosting preliminary rounds while the local government area finals will run from April 8-20, with the grand finale on May 2, 2026.

‎

‎According to him, the partnership with Barcelona FC is a testament to the Prosperity Cup’s commitment to excellence and its reputation as one of Nigeria’s premier grassroots football tournaments, noting that the organisers look forward to an exciting Season 8 as they invite stakeholders, sponsors, and football enthusiasts to join them on the journey.

‎

‎He appreciated the Bayelsa State government, lead sponsors Premium Trust Bank, Linkaga Assurance, the Nigerian Customs Service and other sponsors for their massive support over the years in the tournament.

‎

‎Akpe equally called on multi-national oil companies operating in the state, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to align with the vision of Governor Douye Diri, by co-sponsoring the competition.