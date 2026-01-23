Ondo South: Oyerinmade’s Competent to Replace Jimoh

Ehuwa Jackson canvasses the need for All Progressives Congress’ stakeholders in Ondo South senatorial district to allow Hon Matthew Oyerimade to complete the senatorial assignment of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, who was recently confirmed as an Ambassador by the 10th Senate.

The Ondo South Senatorial District experienced an exceptional surge, when President Bola Tinubu nominated Senator Jimoh Ibrahim for ambassadorial appointment.

It is important to acknowledge Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s sterling performance at the Red Chambers during this period which formed the basis for his new global role. Ondo South feels proud of JI as an illustrious son. The people are even more (and) grateful to Mr. President for recognizing him and finding him worthy of the new assignment.

Expectedly, the race to wear the large shoes of Senator JI has begun in earnest. Several politicians, showcasing various political brands, have thrown their hats into the ring in exercise of their individual fundamental political rights to vote and be voted for.

In the same vein, various narratives have also come to the fore, especially from Okitipupa Local Government Area, where JI hails from and expressly from aspirants aiming to “complete” the unexpired tenure whenever a bye-election is conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The argument for these aspirations speaks to the limited sentiment, not the larger, higher and grander senatorial reality.

First of all, the senatorial mandate, constitutionally, belongs to the six Local Government Areas of Ondo South Senatorial District, hence anybody from the District can be legally considered to fill the vacancy. Secondly, excluding other bonafide and eminently qualified aspirants because they are not from JI’s Local Government Area of origin does not promote the unique sense of brotherhood, friendship and mutual respect which has existed in the District as a trademark from time immemorial and has been enjoyed by all parts of the District, especially the same Okitipupa LGA. At best, it will only create a twisted precedent and political bad blood in the Senatorial District which may end up negating the long term interest and respectable standing of the good people of Okitipupa LGA among the other LGAs in the Senatorial District.

Thirdly, in considering who should wear the cap, we must not forget in a hurry that Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim won a tension soaked, hotly contested party primary with five other eminent and illustrious citizens of Ondo South – on Saturday, 28th May, 2022, at Stella Maris College, Okitipupa, the venue of the primary. JI came tops with 190 votes, while Hon. Matthew Oyerimade, popularly known as Mato, came second with 92 votes. The person who came third polled only 23 votes and the rest three contestants got 18 votes out of the 330 Delegates that voted.

In addition to the issues of constitutionality, justice, equity and fairness as well as the need to sustain the spirit of brotherhood, friendship and mutual respect currently prevailing in the senatorial district, the most compelling reason why the All Progressives Congress should let Mato fly the flag of the party in the by-election is the greater interest of the party herself.

In the spirit of party cohesion and as a safe route to avoid the bad blood that come with every party primary election and if the inevitable waste of limited human, financial and material resources that would be involved in the APC having to conduct two different primaries for the same senatorial seat within a space of about two months would be avoided, then the line of least resistance would be for the APC stakeholders to offer Mato, the runner-up to Jimoh Ibrahim, at the last Ondo South senatorial primary held at Okitipupa the chance to fill the gap.

Perhaps the strongest compelling rationale is the general acceptance of Mato by the people of Ondo South for his humility, diligence, character and sense of purpose.

In addition to this rare virtues, the omnipresent love and ubiquitous approval of Mato by all and sundry across the length and breadth of the natural-resource-rich district is not unconnected with his political slogan of “Making a Difference”.

Mato possesses an uncommon political style! This he clearly demonstrated just after the conclusion of that 2022 primary election, which he was declared to have lost, when he invited all the delegates, thanked them for standing by him, appreciated them with a feast and still went ahead to settle their “huge transport logistics” and told them “although we have lost the election, I urge you not to be discouraged, disparaged or disillusioned but continue to be loyal to the party. There is always another time! We must face the future, the general elections are coming and our candidates must win and win well” He thereafter made immense contributions to the campaigns of the APC in the entire South Senatorial District leading to the victory of President Tinubu, Senator Ibrahim and other APC candidates in the 2023 elections.

Mato is also on record to have single handedly funded and executed the renovation, upgrading and furnishing including provision of revitalization logistics for all the six local government party secretariats of the APC in the southern senatorial district in 2021.When the APC State Secretariat was torched during the End SARS riots in October, 2020, Mato took responsibility for renovation and furnishing of the Secretariat.

Mato’s political character and trajectory have endeared him to the hearts of politicians (both old and young) across the length and breadth of the Ondo South Senatorial District.

Lastly, and very importantly, since Mato proved his mettle at the previous primary election, it will promote party unity and eliminate acrimony if Mato is given an opportunity to complete the unexpired tenure. It will be a laurel for hard work, commitment to party ideals and loyalty to leadership.

-Jackson writes from Akure, capital of Ondo State.