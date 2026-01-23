Maduka, Otabil, Adeyemi to Headline 10th Exponential Leadership Conference 

Some of Africa’s most influential church and marketplace leaders, including Dr. Mensa Otabil, Senior Pastor of International Central Gospel Church, Accra; Dr. Sam Adeyemi, Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre; and Dr. Cosmas Maduka, Founder and President/CEO of Coscharis Group, are set to headline the 10th edition of the Exponential Leadership Conference.

Organisers said the milestone edition will convene over 5,000 participants across physical venues, virtual platforms and 40 experience centres within and outside Nigeria, positioning the conference as a key platform for leadership development in faith and business across Africa.

Convener, Pastor Godman Akinlabi, said the 10th edition, holding from February 23 at the Pistis Conference Centre in Lagos, represents both a reflection on a decade of impact and a call for leadership renewal.

“Ten years of Exponential is not just about numbers or longevity. It is about obedience to an assignment. God is calling leaders back to who they truly are. In a world that rewards imitation and performance, Exponential 2026 is a call to rediscover your divine DNA and lead from authenticity, conviction and Kingdom purpose,” Akinlabi said.

The 2026 edition will be held under the theme DNA: Distinctive. Novel. Authentic, aimed at challenging leaders to embrace originality, integrity and innovation in leadership.

The organisers said the theme is designed to move leaders away from imitation-driven approaches and towards their unique identity, creativity and spiritual grounding.

Director of Exponential Network, Pastor Debo Omotunde, said the platform has helped reshape leadership capacity across churches and organisations.

“I have been privileged to coordinate the Exponential Conference from its very first edition and witnessed its powerful impact on churches, organisations and leaders,” Omotunde said.

“Year after year, people return with stories of growth and renewed purpose. In this 10th edition, I see business and ministry leaders experiencing a true rebirth.”

Other confirmed speakers include Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International; Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Founder of The Chair Centre Group; Pastor Yemi Davids of Global Impact Church; Pastor Tola Odutola, Senior Pastor of Jesus House, Baltimore, USA; Pastor David Oyedepo Jnr, Resident Pastor, Living Faith Church Otta; Mr. Lolu Akinyemi, CEO Lafarge Africa; Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Co-Founder of Andela and MD of Flutterwave; branding expert, Mr. Leke Alder; Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms; and Global Lead Pastors Godman and Bola Akinlabi of The Elevation Church.

The conference will run as a hybrid event, combining physical and virtual participation, live streaming to experience centres, interactive breakout sessions, curated workshops, networking opportunities and an exhibition marketplace connecting ministry and enterprise.

Daily worship and prayer sessions will anchor the gathering in spiritual depth, while special features include paid registration, premium meals, limited accommodation support for select delegates, free shuttles, live French translation and wellness-focused activities.

Marking its decade-long journey, Exponential Conference 2026 is positioned as a defining moment, reaffirming its mandate to raise leaders who are spiritually grounded, culturally relevant and boldly original.