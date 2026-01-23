Keystone Bank Relocates Awolowo Ikoyi Branch in Lagos

Keystone Bank Limited has announced the relocation of its branch situated at 36 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi to a newly developed, state-of-the-art facility at 1 Keffi/Manuwa Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

A statement by the bank said the relocation reinforces its commitment to enhancing customer experience, operational efficiency, and engagement with clients in the Ikoyi business district.

The lender added that the newly relocated branch has been strategically designed to offer a modern, convenient, and customer-centric banking environment.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director & CEO of Keystone Bank, Mr. Hassan Imam, emphasised that the relocation aligns with the bank’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in key commercial hubs while delivering innovative and responsive banking solutions.

He said, “The relocation of the branch offers us another opportunity to further optimise our strategic expansion and digital transformation drive by deploying channels that enhance our customers’ experience at all touchpoints. As a bank, we will continue to raise the bar in creating best-in-class service environments for our customers in line with our core values of professionalism and customer focus.”

In her comments, Executive Director, South and Corporate Bank, Keystone Bank, Mrs. Nnenna Anyim-Okoro, highlighted the branch relocation as a reflection of the bank’s customer-first philosophy, innovation, and commitment to sustainable growth.

This new branch is a hub for community interaction, business support, and seamless banking solutions. We are committed to investing in people, technology, and processes that enhance customer experience and build long-term trust.