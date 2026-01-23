Kano Gov Yusuf Formally Resigns from NNPP

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has announced his formal resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), citing ongoing internal conflicts and a desire to prioritize the welfare of the state’s citizens.

The resignation was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Director General Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

According to the statement, the governor conveyed his decision in a letter addressed to the chairman of NNPP, Diso-Chiranchi Ward, Gwale local government area of the State with effect from January 23, 2026.

In the letter, Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation to the party for the platform and support extended to him since joining the NNPP in 2022, noting that he remained grateful for the goodwill and cooperation he enjoyed throughout his engagement with the party.

The governor, however, attributed his decision to quit the party to persistent leadership disputes, internal disagreements and ongoing legal battles that have continued to destabilize the party’s structure at both state and national levels.

He observed that the unresolved crises had deepened divisions within the party, weakened internal cohesion and created uncertainty among members, describing the situation as increasingly irreconcilable.

This has led to division among members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement with some going with Gov Yusuf and others keeping their loyalty to the leader of the movement Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The supporters of the state governor are referred to as “Yan Aci Dadi Lafiya” (those enjoying themselves), while the supporters of Kwankwaso are referred to as “Yan Wuya Ba Ta Kisa” (Hardship will not kill them).

Governor Yusuf said the decision followed careful reflection and was guided strictly by public interest considerations.

“After careful reflection, and without prejudice to the party’s capacity to resolve its internal challenges, I have come to the conclusion that my resignation is in the best interest of the people of Kano State,” he stated.

He emphasized that the decision was taken in good faith, without bitterness, and reaffirmed his commitment to peace, unity and the continued progress of the state.

In a significant political development, the statement revealed that the governor resigned from NNPP alongside 21 members of the Kano State House of Assembly, eight members of the House of Representatives and all the 44 local government chairmen across the state.

The resignation letter was acknowledged by the NNPP Secretary of Diso-Chiranchi Ward, Hon. Kabiru Zubairu, who commended the governor for his achievements in infrastructure development, urban renewal, health, education and economic empowerment.