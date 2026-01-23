Kaduna PPS, Bello Ayuba, Receives SWAN Grand Service Award

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the Kaduna State Governor, Professor Bello Ayuba, has received the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Grand Service Award from the National leadership of the Association.

While receiving the honour on Tuesday, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna, Ayuba pledged his continuous support for the growth of the association at all levels.

He commended the national leadership of SWAN for strengthening the association and sustaining the ideals of its founding fathers.

The PPS expressed appreciation for the honour, describing it as a significant recognition he would always cherish.

Bello Ayuba also noted the importance of having the current SWAN National President from Kaduna State, and pledged continued support for the growth of the association.

While presenting the award, SWAN National President, Isaiah Kemje Benjamin, said that the Association’s honours are strictly merit-based and reserved for individuals who have made tangible contributions to sports development or the advancement of SWAN.

He explained that Bello Ayuba was selected in recognition of his sustained support for sports development and his long-standing service to the association, particularly at the grassroots and state levels.

A former SWAN Chairman in Bauchi State, Bello Ayuba was earlier nominated for the SWAN @ 60 Awards held in Abuja last year but could not attend the ceremony. The association therefore opted to formally present the award in Kaduna.

Benjamin urged the PPS to continue supporting sports development, assuring that SWAN would continue to draw from his wealth of experience.