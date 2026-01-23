Federal High Court to Hear Eligibility of Usage of ADC,ACC Party Names Suit

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been dragged before the Federal High court Abuja by a concerned citizen of Nigeria, Patrick Ukura, who raised concern and worry over what he described as “misleading” the names of African Democratic Congress, (ADC) and African Action Alliance (AAC) as Nigerian political parties.

Ukura, through his council, has instituted a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja before Justice James Omotosho, seeking change of name of the two political parties or the be de-registered by INEC.

In the originating suit made available to our correspondent in Makurdi, Benue State capital, the Benue born indigene raised the following issues and question for determination by the Honourable court.

‘Whether the name ADC and AAC are misleading in the ordinary meaning of the word.

‘Whether the Defendant (INEC) has power to direct the affected parties ADC and AAC to apply for change of name or de-register same for being misleading in line with the Electoral Act 2022.

He also held that upon determination of the above questions against the defendant, there should be a declaration that INEC is empowered by the law to de-register any political party or direct any political party to apply for change of name when same is found inappropriate by it.

The plaintiff is asking for a declaration that the names of ADC and AAC are inappropriate in Nigerian context to be registered as Nigerian political parties as such connotes a continental coverage.

“An order of this Honourable court compelling the respondent (INEC) to forthwith direct ADC and AAC to commence change of name process within 30 days of such directive.

“An order of this Honourable court directing the respondent to de-register ADC and AAC in the event that they fail to commence a change of name as may be directed by the respondent.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining INEC from further registration of such misleading names in the future.

“An order of this Honorouble court directing the respondent to pay the applicant the sum of 10 million naira as cost of this suit.

“Any other order or orders this Honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstance of this case.

“The word” African” is defined to mean relating to Africa of the African people in general. This, we submit is misleading as the political parties under reference in this instant case are Nigerian political parties registered to operate only within the confines of the territories of Nigeria.

“We, therefore urge the Court to hold that the ‘African’ included in the two (2)political parties ADC and AAC are misleading and must be removed”, the plaintiff said.

Meanwhile, the matter has been slated for mention on the 17th February, 2026.