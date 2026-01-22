THE LATEST FG-ASUU AGREEMENT

MONDAY PHILIPS EKPE writes that if properly implemented, the new pact between government and university lecturers can come to fruition

Pardon my passion, please. In only three and half years, this is the seventh time I’m writing on the difficult relationship between the government and the major umbrella organisation of Nigeria’s public university academics in my column. “Pick Your Fights, ASUU Members”, “Nigerian Public Universities’ Limbo Moment”, “ASUU and Two Super Ministers”, “Before the Next ASUU Strike”, “Who Will Save Our Public Universities Now?” and “This Recurring FG-ASUU Tango” were my humble interventions in the protracted transgenerational crises bent on sabotaging the achievements and prospects of Nigerian universities, particularly the publicly-owned ones.

As stated elsewhere, it’s hard for me to ignore this educational component, having obtained all my degrees from two federal universities and now privileged to teach in one of them. The last article, Tango, published in September last year, ended thus: “One can only hope that fatigue hasn’t set in. Like some of the administrations before it, the government of President Bola Tinubu is yet to exhibit sincerity of purpose in this regard. Time has come for the lecturers to prioritise their own personal concerns and stop acting like godfathers of the citadels of learning. At a time when the very survival of Academic Staff Union of Union of Universities (ASUU) members is in jeopardy, doing otherwise would be senseless.”

Like many other watchers, I seemed to have reached my own wit’s end on the matter and had probably concluded that no positive or mutually agreed terms could be sealed by both sides and that Tinubu’s administration would most likely continue with the way of its predecessors: wrestle the lecturers to the ground, further demonise them in the estimation of students, their parents and guardians, and, indeed, the generality of Nigerians. There still isn’t any extraordinary action that warrants drumbeating at present; but there are now some reasons for optimists to work with. The country has witnessed too many near-compromises and bungled solutions to go into any jubilation which might prove premature.

Even then, the federal government is upbeat about what it claims is its glamour moment. Education minister, Dr Tunji Alausa, has just announced a new deal with ASUU and declared that it signalled a “historic turning point” in the much-canvassed rejuvenation of the nation’s universities, particularly the public ones. Now, should it be denied the right to congratulate itself?

Those who have cause to doubt the authenticity of the nascent peace between the government and university dons can hinge their attitude on the chequered journey leading to this unfolding denouement. In contention is the implementation of the agreement mutually entered into in 2009 by the employer and its perennially aggrieved workers. Designed to be reviewed every three years, 2012 came and went without the expected actions. For the lecturers, the instrument they had hoped would ensure sanity in the ivory towers had become a dream deferred. The document quickly became an albatross on successive administrations and a reference point to the aluta-minded leaderships of ASUU to continue with the struggle. On Agreement 2009 they’ve all stood! Unyielding. Unbending. Unsmiling.

In five years alone, from 2017 to 2022, renegotiation committees headed separately by Dr Wale Babalakin, Prof. Munzali Jibril and Prof. Nimi Briggs were instituted to resolve the stubborn issues. Yet, no tangible results. And then the Alhaji Yayale Ahmed committee came on board in October 2024 which produced the consensus that has now been adopted 14 months after. If, and only if, genuine commitment is invested and displayed here, especially by the government – clearly the more powerful party – the benefits would be truly profound and far-reaching. Tinubu and his team can then proudly own the glory for defeating the devils that have displaced for too long a healthy teaching and learning environment in a most critical aspect of the nation’s life.

The details of this accord appear cool. Relatively, that is. One way to remain happy is to avoid doing a naira to dollar calculation as it affects your purchasing power. I won’t forget the day I had breakfast in Paris some years ago worth 53 euros and remained very hungry afterwards. As I converted that figure to my own beloved currency in my angry mind, I endured the exercise with sadness to match. So, knowing, for instance, that professors will, beginning from this month, earn additional N140,000 monthly for research-related expenditures or that all categories of the teaching staff have landed 40 percent salary increment could be rubbished if strictly viewed through forex lenses and the current pitiful weight of the naira. And, of course, these increases aren’t enough for family members and hangers-on to readjust their own expectations. But then, what is happening is remarkable, also considering the other packages that border on welfare.

This, no doubt, is the way to go. A path characterised by the sincere desire of all stakeholders to pursue enhanced morale, improved productivity, and domestic and global competitiveness. Not to mention the badly-needed reversal of the brain drain that has hit our tertiary institutions, notably within the past decade. Or the stemming of the massive out-flow of hard currencies in pursuit of degrees and diplomas. The university teachers, on their part, need to take up the challenge of demonstrating a true love for academics. Waiting for perfect conditions would be selfish and counterproductive. Relevant variables can always be repositioned to get better.

One often overlooked consequence of the cultures of strikes and withholding of salaries which have somewhat defined a chunk of campus life in Nigeria is the struggle for survival. In so doing, some lecturers have stumbled on good income earners. Roles and priorities have changed in the process, sadly. Lecturing, originally primary on the scale, moves to number two or three. Arresting this tragedy won’t be easy. If only our politicians can develop the capacity to take schooling a bit more seriously.

ASUU, having fought this gallantly, can add feathers of integrity and fruitfulness to its cap by partnering with the various universities to show better creativity in terms of funding, especially. Beyond government allocations and subventions, private sector players can be wooed, grants can be sourced and alumni endowments can be encouraged. These would yield their autonomy faster. The union should also be honest and firm in telling its members that it would be practically impossible to achieve uniformity of rights, privileges and entitlements since the ownerships of the institutions differ. Anyways, the stage is set for a healthier university experience.

But, in a year being prepared to enthrone politics, it makes sense to keep the flowers that belong to this government. For now.

