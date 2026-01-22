Repton Group Wins 2025 Dangote Cement Largest Distributor Award

in Nigeria, Sub-Saharan Africa

Bennett Oghifo

Repton Group, a Nigeria-based conglomerate has emerged as the winner of the 2025 Dangote Cement Award of the Largest Distributor in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. According to a very close associate, By Goke Ilesanmi, “This marks the third consecutive achievement of the rare feat, having earlier clinched the 2023 and 2024 editions of the annual award.”

Repton Group, with subsidiaries such as Kazab Heritage Limited (for distribution); Defrost Ventures Limited (for haulage and logistics); Kazab Oil and Gas; Heritage Engineering Services Limited and Kazab Homes and Properties, won the award through its cement distribution subsidiary, that is, Kazab Heritage Limited, at the 2026 Dangote Cement Distributors’ Awards Night in Lagos recently.

In his reaction, the elated Otunba Odeyeyiwa Kazeem Olayemi, MD/CEO of Repton Group expressed appreciation to Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited and the entire Board and Management of Dangote Cement Plc, for the award decided through an objective performance-assessment process.

Otunba Odeyeyiwa also thanked customers for making the achievement possible. As he put it in his appreciation message, “On behalf of our Board of Directors ably led by my wife, Yeye Erelu Adesola Mutiat Odeyeyiwa and me, I want to express special appreciation to you, our esteemed customers for your unwavering loyalty, consistent feedback and exceptional commitment to our brands over the years.

“You remain our corporate catalysts. Our emergence as the Largest Distributor of Dangote Cement in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa for three consecutive years would not have been possible without your sustained and massive support.”

He equally expressed gratitude to the entire staff for their indefatigability, overwhelming dedication, result-driven approach and operational ingenuity, which mostly account for the latest feat and have continued to drive outstanding achievements.

The CEO, who also thanked all associates and stakeholders, attributed the successive achievements of the Group to years of strategic corporate vision, operational innovation, resilience, robust planning and effective team work.

Otunba Odeyeyiwa, who hinted at technological re-modelling of operations at the Group, said the Group would continue to strengthen efforts towards sustaining industry leadership and/or maintaining competitive edge.

According to him, “Rather than resting on our laurels, we view this latest achievement as both a challenge and motivation to further strengthen our performance and continuously re-model our operational strategies. We firmly believe that complacency has no place in sustaining excellence amid intense competition.”

In her own reaction, Yeye Erelu Odeyeyiwa Adesola Mutiat, Director of Repton Group and wife of the CEO, first attributed the success to God and expressed special appreciation to Dangote Group and all stakeholders for the award. In her words, “All glory and adoration to Almighty God…. My special appreciation goes to you all, our loyal customers, for your unwavering support over the years. I also most sincerely thank all of you, our staff in Repton Group in general, for your selfless work, dedication and support. Let’s do it again this year. To Dangote Group, we cannot thank you enough.”