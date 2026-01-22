Northern Youth Group Hail FG Over Resolution Of 17-Year ASUU Crisis

Folalumi Alaran





The Northern Youths Frontiers (NYF) has commended the federal government for the successful resolution of the long-standing dispute with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), describing it as a major breakthrough for Nigeria’s education sector.

The group said the resolution followed the recent signing of a historic agreement aimed at restoring stability, improving staff welfare, and revitalising public universities across the country after 17 years of intermittent crises.

In a statement, by the North West Zonal Coordinator of NYF, Saminu Tukur, NYF described the agreement, set to take effect from January 1, 2026, as a milestone in Nigeria’s educational development and a clear demonstration of the commitment of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to national progress.

The prolonged ASUU dispute, characterised by recurrent strikes, poor funding, and unresolved welfare concerns, had severely disrupted academic calendars and denied millions of students uninterrupted access to quality higher education.

According to the NYF, the agreement’s salary and welfare packages show a great boost for academic staff morale through a 40% salary increase, new allowances for teaching and supervision, and improved maternity and paternity leave.

NYF also commended the fixed retirement age of 70 and full pension benefits for professors and described them as critical steps toward restoring dignity in the teaching profession.

NYF further praised the government’s commitment to institutional development through the N30 billion Stabilisation Fund and the planned National Research Council.

The group also welcomed proposed legal reforms to strengthen university autonomy and reduce bureaucratic interference, and described the agreement a long-overdue reset for Nigeria’s public universities.

The Frontiers commends the leadership and political will demonstrated in achieving this breakthrough, noting it viewed this as a critical turning point for Nigeria’s educational sector and urges the full implementation of the agreement across all public universities.

NYF believes this development will not only stem the tide of brain drain but will also help restore confidence in Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions.

The group calls on all relevant stakeholders, including state governments, university managements, and civil society actors, to support the enforcement and monitoring of this agreement to ensure it delivers the intended outcomes.

According to NYF, the resolution of the long-standing ASUU dispute represents “a bold and strategic step toward rebuilding Nigeria’s education system and securing the future of its youth.”

The group reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the interests of young Nigerians and supporting initiatives that promote educational excellence, sustainable development, and national unity.