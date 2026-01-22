Lagos State Tops Ruling APC e-Registration Nationwide as Exercise Enters Final Stretch

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Wale Igbintade in Lagos





Lagos State has emerged tops in the All Progressives Congress (APC) e-registration exercise, recording the highest number of registered members among Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The exercise, launched in December 2025 and scheduled to end on January 31, 2026, was designed to digitally register party members nationwide.

Lagos, which commenced registration on January 5, 2026, swiftly overtook Delta State, which had led the process for nearly three months.

Within 15 days of commencement, the state recorded unprecedented numbers, positioning itself strongly toward achieving its broader target of registering millions of members.

Lagos State Coordinator of the exercise, Comrade Prince Ayodele Adewale, attributed the success to effective planning, close collaboration with local government stakeholders and ward-level party members, as well as the strategic use of technology to monitor and manage registrations efficiently.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu; the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; and members of the State House of Assembly for their consistent support.

Adewale also thanked the APC Chairman in the state, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, and members of the state executive for their leadership, as well as members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) led by Alhaji Oluyole Olusi, for convening strategic planning meetings and motivating party members across the state.

Meanwhile, a member of the House of Representatives forKaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency inZamfara State, Hon. Sani Jaji, has alleged that subversive agents were working to undermine the victory of the APC in the 2027 elections, by denying some members of the party the chance to participate in the ongoing e-membership registration.

The lawmaker, while speaking with journalists yesterday in Bauna after his meeting with the National Chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, alleged that some members of the party that belongd to the Jajiyya movement in the state were denied their membership registration.

“I met with the National Chairman today, because when the party started the e-registration I was not in the country, I travelled for Lesser Hajj. Then my people called me, they said, there is an issue.

“They shortchanged the State Organising Secretary from participating in the process and some of the people that they belong to the Jajiyya movement in the state, they were denied having their membership registration.

“Now up to this moment that I’m speaking with you, nobody registered me as a sitting member of the House of Representatives. As somebody who served as the director of contact and mobilisation during the presidential campaign of the 2023 general election. I said that, no, something is wrong somewhere.”

The lawmaker noted that it was based on this that he decided to visit the party secretariat to interact with the chairman on the issue, stressing that similar circumstances or scenarios played out in 2015 in the then Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He added: “They undermined the presence of the structure of the party in the state, and that is why the party collapsed for some other factors. We have to take it to him (Yilwatda).

“We have to address the issue with him. Let him understand that really something must be done to avoid such things that people are doing, which is not good for the party.”