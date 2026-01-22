  • Thursday, 22nd January, 2026

Foundation Marks 50th Anniversary of General Murtala Muhammed’s Assassination

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

The Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) has announced the commencement of a series of national and international commemorative activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of former Nigerian Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Muhammed (GCFR).

To be observed in February 2026, the golden anniversary offers a moment of national reflection on the enduring legacy of a leader whose brief but transformative tenure redefined governance, restored discipline in the civil service, and positioned Nigeria as a principled voice for justice, unity, and Pan-Africanism on the global stage.

Speaking on the significance of the milestone, Chief Executive Officer of MMF, Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, said the commemoration is designed not only to honour the past, but to inspire the future.

“Fifty years on, General Murtala Muhammed remains a moral compass for leadership in Africa. His courage, clarity of purpose, intolerance for corruption, and unwavering belief in national unity are values Nigeria needs now more than ever. This anniversary is not just a remembrance; it is a call to action for the new generation of leaders to govern with integrity, patriotism, and courage,” she stated.

According to her, the commemorative activities will commence on Monday, February 2, 2026, with a Legacy Art Exhibition at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos, running through February 28. The exhibition will showcase General Muhammed’s life, leadership philosophy, and enduring influence through visual art, archival materials, and contemporary interpretations, offering a reflective lens into his values of discipline, service, unity, and national purpose.

On February 5, 2026 Lagos will host a Strategic Policy Workshop in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA). The session will focus on General Muhammed’s role in redefining Nigeria’s foreign policy, particularly his principled Pan-African stance and commitment to African liberation and solidarity. 

Remembrance activities will continue on February 6 with an official wreath-laying ceremony in Lagos, followed by a special Juma‘at prayer and graveside observance in Kano. A welcome reception and commemorative dinner will hold on February 11, celebrating defining moments of General Muhammed’s leadership and ideals.

On February 12, Abuja will host an International Memorial Lecture and Leadership Conference, bringing together global and local thought leaders to examine General Muhammed’s leadership philosophy, anti-corruption drive, and vision for a just, disciplined, and self-reliant Nigeria.

The anniversary date, February 13, will be marked by solemn events in Abuja, including a wreath-laying ceremony, commemorative Juma ‘at prayer, an Anti-Corruption Day, and a National Moment of Silence observed across the country. 

The commemorations will conclude on February 15 with an interdenominational thanksgiving service, reflecting General Muhammed’s commitment to national unity across faiths and communities.

Muhammed-Oyebode stressed that the programmes reflect the enduring relevance of General Muhammed’s ideals in today’s Nigeria.

“General Muhammed believed deeply in the dignity of public service, decisive leadership and national renewal. Through these activities, we are ensuring that his vision continues to inspire future generations to serve with integrity, patriotism, and purpose,” she added.

The MMF invites Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, international partners, civil society, and the media to participate in the commemorative activities and join in celebrating a leader whose vision continues to inspire courage, accountability, and renewed sense of national purpose.

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=0&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fcmwwdTkxeTE0a3F5ogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgEwwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1769062374412

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.