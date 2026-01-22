CAS Engages Manufacturer of M-346 Fighter Aircraft to Improve Nigeria’s Air Power Capability

Linus Aleke in Abuja





As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s air power and modernise the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has held high-level engagements with Leonardo Aircraft Division in Milan, Italy, manufacturers of the M-346 fighter ground-attack aircraft.

The engagement, according to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, forms a key component of the Service’s fleet renewal and capability enhancement programme aimed at improving operational effectiveness across multiple mission areas.

Air Marshal Aneke described the M-346 programme as a major step forward in revitalising the NAF’s combat capability.

He noted the aircraft would significantly enhance precision strike operations, improve pilot training outcomes, and strengthen Nigeria’s regional deterrence posture through carefully synchronised delivery schedules and smooth induction into operational service.

The visit to Italy, which took place between 19 and 20 January 2025, was part of a broader strategic engagement with Leonardo and included meetings with senior executives of both the Aircraft and Helicopter Divisions.

The delegation comprised the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries of Defence and Finance, other senior government officials, and top NAF officers.

The CAS said this reflected the high priority placed by President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on air power modernisation and defence–industrial collaboration as essential pillars of national security.

Speaking during discussions at the Leonardo Helicopter Division, Air Marshal Aneke described the engagement as an opportunity to assess Leonardo’s advanced technological capabilities while consolidating a long-standing partnership with the NAF.

He commended the company for its professionalism and sustained support, noting that modern and mission-ready platforms such as the AW-109 Trekker Type B helicopters continue to play a critical role in counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, and internal security operations across Nigeria.

The CAS further highlighted the strong operational record of Leonardo platforms already in NAF service, including the G-222, ATR-42, and various AW-109 helicopter variants.

He said these assets have consistently delivered reliable performance in combat missions, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and other national support operations.

According to him, timely delivery of aircraft, spare parts, ground support equipment, and comprehensive training packages remains vital to achieving rapid operational readiness and sustaining mission effectiveness.

At the Leonardo Aircraft Division, discussions centred on the M-346 fighter ground-attack aircraft, which the CAS described as a milestone in the renewal of the NAF’s combat fleet.

He explained the platform would not only boost precision strike capability but also enhance training efficiency and overall force readiness.

He stressed the need to align aircraft delivery timelines with the preparedness of the Main Operating Base in Nigeria to ensure seamless induction into service.

Air Marshal Aneke also underscored the importance of early and comprehensive training for pilots, engineers, and logisticians, alongside the establishment of a Leonardo Support Office in Nigeria.

He said these measures would improve aircraft availability, shorten turnaround time, build local technical capacity, and strengthen the long-term sustainment of both current and future NAF platforms, in line with the federal government’s drive towards self-reliance and operational efficiency.

Responding on behalf of Leonardo, the Senior Vice President, Sales, Leonardo Helicopter Division, Mr. Andrea Mirteto, expressed appreciation for the visit and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Nigeria as a valued strategic partner.

He assured that Leonardo remains fully committed to the timely delivery, sustainment, and expansion of cooperation under the AW-109 Trekker and M-346 programmes.