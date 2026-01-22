Abass Calls on Security Agencies to Rescue Abducted Kaduna Worshippers, Apprehend Kidnappers

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has called on the security agencies to rescue worshippers recently abducted by suspected terrorists and apprehend the suspects.

Gunmen had, on Sunday, attacked three churches in the Kurmin Wali community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State and reportedly whisked away over 100 worshippers.

However, the Speaker, in a statement issued Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, condemned the attack on the churches and bemoaned the recent mass kidnappings in parts of the country.

Abbas lamented that soft targets like schools and places of worship have been attacked in recent times.

Abbas, who restated his confidence in the President Bola Tinubu administration to reverse the trend, called for collective efforts towards making Nigeria a safe place for people, property and businesses.

He commended the courage of the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, for providing the needed leadership at the sub-national level at this critical time, noting that Kaduna has witnessed relative peace since the governor assumed office in May 2023.

He said the governor’s visit to the Kurmin Wali community on Wednesday was a testament of his commitment and determination to secure people’s lives and property in the state.