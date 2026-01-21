Stop Bashing Obi, Atiku Tells Supporters, As Buni Committee Moves to Resolve APC Conflicts 

• Umar Ardo: Obi doesn’t stand any chance of getting ADC’s presidential ticket in 2027

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has warned his supporters to stop verbal attacks against presidential hopeful Peter Obi, saying such attacks undermine opposition unity and do not serve the interest of Nigeria or its people.

Atiku made the remark yesterday in an X post while reacting to rising exchanges among supporters of opposition leaders.

Atiku’s advice on opposition unity came as All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution, and Mobilisation said it would adopt proactive measures and solutions to existing and potential threats within the ruling party in its conflict resolution approach.

The committee, led by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, gave the assurance on Monday night in Abuja during its inaugural meeting.

Meanwhile, Convener of League of Northern Democrats, Umar Ardo, yesterday, said Obi did not stand any chance of getting the presidential ticket of the new opposition coalition, African Democratic Congress (ADC), ahead of the 2027 general election, unless Atiku stepped down.

However, Atiku stated in the post on X, “Anyone, who insults Obi or Atiku does not mean well for the leaders, the coalition ADC and for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

The former vice president added that such internal divisions within the opposition camp only benefited the ruling APC.

He stated, “The only persons who benefit from such a civil war are the APC urban bandits, who want to maintain the satanic status quo.”

Atiku stressed the need for unity among opposition figures and supporters, stating that cooperation remains critical to advancing national development and democratic progress.

Atiku reacted to accusations in some quarters that his supporters had been unfairly targeting Obi, potentially exacerbating rifts in the fragile coalition.

As parties ready for the 2027 contest, APC Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution, and Mobilisation said it was poised to resolve the party’s internal conflicts.

Buni, in a statement yesterday by his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, recalled that the committee was inaugurated last December.

The statement said, “The committee will adopt strategic engagements and wide consultations to develop an all-encompassing and productive results that will stand the test of time to give both the old and new members, especially aggrieved parties, a sense of belonging and inclusion, with a renewed hope.

“Similarly, the committee will consider proactive measures and solutions to potential threats in our conflict resolution approach.”

Buni urged members of the committee “not to allow personal interest and sentiments to override the general interest and purpose for which this committee is constituted”.

Other members of the committee were the governors of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbduRazaq; Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; Benue State, Hyacinth Alia; Kaduna State, Uba Sani; Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara; Jigawa State, Umar Namadi; Cross River State, Bassey Otu; Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebanji, and Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Equally on the committee were Senator Adamu Aliero; Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Political Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari; and Dr. Muiz Banire, SAN, who was made secretary of the committee.

In the meantime, Ardo said Atiku was poised to pick the ADC ticket for the 2027 presidential election ahead of Obi, who was presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in 2023.

He stated, “Well, the ADC, as it is currently constituted, if it goes for primaries a hundred times, Atiku will win a hundred times. There is absolutely no doubt about that. How Peter Obi and his supporters react is what will determine the election.”

Ardo, who on ARISE Television, added, “I am not saying that Peter Obi cannot be the candidate of the party. However, he can only be the candidate of the party if Atiku steps down.”

The former governorship aspirant of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa said Obi’s influence had made him an asset to ADC.

He said because the ex-Anambra state governor “controls more than six million votes”, ADC wanted “him there to make the party strong so that the party would win the election” in 2027.

Obi declared for ADC some weeks ago after months of talks with party leaders.

At the December 31 event in Enugu, Obi defended his decision to join ADC, describing it as the start of a new beginning in the bid to rescue Nigeria from the ruling APC.

He stated, “Today is an important day; today is the last day of 2025, so we are ending this year with the hope that, in 2026, we will begin a journey of the rescue of our country for proper socio-economic development that will be unifying and inclusive.

“We have all watched those who benefited from our democracy become accessories to destroying our democracy, either through coercion and gangsterism against the opposition. We cannot allow this to happen; we will resist it.”

Apart from Obi and Atiku, other top shots in the opposition party include former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi; ex-Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai; and former Senate President, David Mark, among others.

The politicians under the opposition coalition, last year, picked ADC as their platform for next year’s election.