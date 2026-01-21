Parallex Bank Backs Future Africa Leaders Awards

Parallex Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing African youth talent as it sponsored the 2025 edition of the Future Africa Leaders Awards (FALA), held recently. Organised by the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, the annual awards recognise young Africans driving exceptional impact across their communities.

Speaking during the public presentation of the winners, the Managing Director of Parallex Bank, Dr. Olufemi Bakre, said the bank’s sponsorship reflects its belief in the continent’s young population and its potential to redefine Africa’s developmental trajectory.

Bakre, who was represented by the Head Brands and Communication, Parallex Bank, Mr. Ademola Adeshola noted that Nigeria stands at an extraordinary demographic moment, with its large and youthful population representing significant national potential. Nearly 70 per cent of Nigerians are under the age of 30, a figure he believes illustrates both the nation’s vibrant energy and the opportunities embedded within this demographic advantage.

He added that Africa’s young population represents a dynamic force capable of driving innovation, accelerating economic growth, increasing social impact and reshaping leadership norms across the continent, provided they receive the right support, platforms and resources to thrive.

Bakre explained that Parallex Bank’s involvement in the awards aligns with its long-term commitment to youth empowerment, stating that the bank sees young people as central to Africa’s future and remains dedicated to initiatives that expand leadership potential across the continent.

He expressed strong admiration to the 2025 FALA winners and ambassadors for their courage, ingenuity and resilience, describing their achievements as evidence of a new generation determined to turn challenges into opportunities and build meaningful change within their communities.

He encouraged the young leaders to remain committed to Africa’s development by leading with integrity, purpose and a deep sense of responsibility to uplift the continent.