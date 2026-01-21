Nigerian Army Launches Technology-Driven Inspection Framework to Boost Accountability, Efficiency

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has intensified efforts to modernise its inspection and compliance architecture with the introduction of a technology-driven framework aimed at strengthening accountability, transparency and efficiency across its operations.

The initiative was unveiled at the opening of the Directorate of Inspections and Compliance (DI&C) Project Inspection Workshop 2026, held at the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN), Asokoro, Abuja.

The four-day workshop is hosted by the Office of the Chief of Army Staff through the Directorate of Inspections and Compliance.

Themed “Leveraging Technology: Panacea for Enhanced Inspection and Compliance,” the workshop underscores the Army’s resolve to adopt digital solutions that enhance oversight, project execution and institutional performance.

In a statement, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, said the initiative was designed to strengthen accountability, transparency and efficiency in project implementation through the deployment of technology-enabled inspection processes.

Declaring the workshop open, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, represented by the Chief of Logistics (Army), Major General Adekunle Adeyinka, described the programme as both timely and critical to the ongoing transformation of the Nigerian Army.

He noted that the increasingly complex operational environment has rendered traditional qmanual inspection methods inadequate, thereby necessitating integrated and technology-driven inspection solutions.

Major General Adeyinka reaffirmed that inspections remain a vital command tool for translating policies, plans and projects into measurable outcomes.

He emphasised that technology-enabled inspections should not be perceived as fault-finding exercises, but rather as instruments for performance improvement, standardisation and institutional learning.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Director of the Directorate of Inspections and Compliance, Major General Auwalu Mahmuda, described the workshop as a deliberate and strategic response to contemporary operational realities.

He said the initiative aligns with the Chief of Army Staff’s transformation drive and the need to reposition inspection and compliance functions for greater effectiveness.

According to him, effective project inspection is a critical enabler of operational readiness, optimal resource utilisation, fiscal discipline and institutional credibility.

He added that the adoption of modern inspection tools would enhance the Army’s ability to deliver value, sustain public confidence and achieve its strategic objectives.

Participants at the workshop include officers drawn from formations and units within and around Abuja, senior military officers, as well as technical experts and resource persons from diverse engineering, technology and compliance backgrounds.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Chief of Army Staff has reiterated the centrality of training to operational success, charging Divisional Training Officers (DTOs) to be sound, realistic and progressive in the conduct of training activities.

According to the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 3 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olumide Olukoya, the COAS gave the charge at the opening ceremony of the week-long Division Training Officers Training Week.

The programme, organised by the Army Headquarters Department of Training, was held at the 3 Division Auditorium, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos.

The training week, themed “Enhancing Operational Readiness: Adaptive Training Strategies for Evolving Threats,” was designed to provide a platform for Divisional Training Officers and other participants to exchange ideas, review past training experiences and develop strategies for improving training outcomes in their respective divisions.

It also aims to prepare participants for the year’s training cycle, drawing lessons from previous activities.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour, Lieutenant General Shaibu stressed that realistic training has a direct impact on operational outcomes.

He noted that training programmes must encourage inquisitive and adaptive mindsets, enabling personnel to learn, unlearn and relearn the principles underpinning tactical and operational training policies and procedures.

“As Divisional Training Officers, you play a critical role in shaping the competence, mindset and resilience of our officers and soldiers,” he said. “Leadership is central to military effectiveness, and the quality of leadership on the battlefield is directly linked to the quality of training you design, supervise and enforce.”

The Army Chief further emphasised that effective training cannot be achieved without motivated and well-cared-for personnel, urging DTOs to prioritise troop welfare throughout training programmes.

He also encouraged the promotion of healthy competition by recognising and rewarding outstanding performance during training.

Commending the DTOs for their efforts in post-depot training, the COAS highlighted initiatives such as Exercise Shining Star, noting that such programmes are essential for building confidence, discipline and combat effectiveness among young soldiers.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander, Operation ENDURING PEACE, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, expressed delight at hosting the training week and underscored its importance.

He urged participants to approach the programme with professionalism and reflection, using the opportunity to deepen their understanding of adaptive training strategies, exchange practical ideas and enhance their instructional and supervisory skills.

He encouraged participants to actively engage in lectures and discussions, contribute meaningfully during interactive sessions and internalise insights to be shared by distinguished resource persons.

In his remarks, the Convener of the workshop and Chief of Training (Army), Major General Valentine Okoro, expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff for his unwavering commitment to training as a cornerstone of military professionalism.

He advised Divisional Training Officers to ensure that all training activities are realistic, mission-oriented and aligned with the realities of the operating environment.