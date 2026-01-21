INEC Begins Ward-level Distribution of 128,396 PVCs Across FCT

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Ahead of the February 21 Area Council Elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of 128,396 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at the ward level across the nation’s capital.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the FCT, Malam Aminu Idris, disclosed this, yesterday, during a media briefing in Abuja.

INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs. Victoria Eta-Messi in a statement, said the collection would continue thereafter at the INEC Area Council offices.

He stated: “The PVC collection (in-person) exercise will run from Thursday, 22nd January to Monday, 26th January 2026, between 9:00am and 3:00pm daily, across all 62 Registration Areas (wards) in the six Area Councils of the FCT.”

He stressed that the PVCs available for collection included cards for newly registered voters, voters who transferred their registration within or into the FCT, those who requested replacement for lost or defaced PVCs, as well as cards from previous registration exercises yet to be collected.

Idris reiterated that the PVC remained the only valid document for voter accreditation, in line with Section 47(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), stressing that PVCs would not be issued by proxy and must be collected in person by their rightful owners.

“Following the suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the FCT on 12th October 2025, a total of 106,855 persons registered as new voters.

“After the deduplication exercise, 102,307 valid new voters were added to the register, bringing the total number of registered voters in the FCT to 1,680,315, compared to 1,570,307 recorded during the 2023 General Election,” the statement stated.

Idris revealed that the FCT recorded 8,476 transfers into the territory and 775 transfers out.

On the Commission’s preparedness, he assured residents that INEC has made significant progress in line with its timetable and schedule of activities.