In Boost for Nigeria’s Energy Sector, 300 MMscfd ANOH Gas Project Records First Gas

• Seplat says project to operate with zero routine flares

•New gas plant unlocks estimated 4.6 Tcf resource base

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos





Nigeria’s energy sector has received a significant boost, with the 300 mmscfd (million standard cubic feet per day) Assa North-Ohaji South (ANOH) processing facility achieving first gas, moving the country closer to easing domestic gas shortages, as well as strengthening power generation and industrial supply.

Seplat Energy Plc made the announcement yesterday in a statement signed by its Manager, Corporate Communications, External Affairs and Social Performance, Stanley Opara.

Opara disclosed that the facility would operate with zero routine gas flares. Seplat stated this following the completion of the 11-kilometre Indorama gas export pipeline and receipt of regulatory approval from Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

According to the company, on Friday, January 16, 2026, ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) commenced gas supply to Indorama, under a “firm and interruptible” offtake Gas Sales Agreements (GSAs).

It said to enable the flow of gas, the four upstream wells, which had been on standby since November 2025, were brought back to production.

The statement said, “Since first gas, wet gas production has been stabilising, delivering 40-52 MMscfd of processed gas directly from the ANOH gas plant to the Indorama Petrochemical Plant. Condensate production has reached 2.0-2.5 kboepd and is expected to increase with gas production as the plant ramps up to design capacity.

“In addition, preparations are underway to initiate sales of processed gas to the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) with an offtake agreement structured on an interruptible basis and will support the gas plant to further scale production towards full design capacity of 300MMscfd.”

Seplat stated that construction of the OB3 pipeline export route by Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), originally designated as the primary channel for ANOH gas supply to the domestic market, had resumed and a revised completion date will be communicated in due course.

The ANOH gas plant was developed by AGPC, an incorporated Joint Venture (JV) between Seplat Energy and the NGIC.

The integrated plant consists of two 150 MMscfd gas processing units, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) recovery units, condensate stabilisation units, a 16MW power plant and other supporting facilities, and has been built to operate with zero routine flares.

Across the unitised field of OML 53 and OML 21, Seplat stated that ANOH gas plant unlocked an estimated 4.6 Tcf condensate rich gas resource base, explaining that its working interest 2P reserves in the unitised field, as booked at year end 2024, stands at 0.8 Tcf.

According to the statement, Seplat would derive value from two distinct income streams: wet gas sales from OML 53 to the ANOH gas plant, and dividends from its 50 per cent equity ownership in AGPC.

LPG produced from ANOH, combined with the LPG production at Sapele and the Bonny River Terminal (BRT), will make Seplat a leading supplier of clean cooking fuel to the domestic market, the statement said.

In addition, the ANOH gas plant would process the flared gas from the Ohaji field, enabling Seplat to achieve its onshore End of Routine Flaring programme, a key commercial and sustainability initiative for the company.

Besides, the company said ANOH gas plant was developed without a single recordable Lost Time Incident (LTI) across 17.5-million-man hours, a testament to the focus of the whole team on safe and secure operations.

Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, Roger Brown, commenting on the feat said, “ANOH is the first of the seven critical gas development projects identified by the federal government of Nigeria to commence operations. It is an important strategic project for Seplat, our partner NGIC, and Nigeria as a whole.

“It has taken a significant amount of commitment and hard work to complete the project in a part of the onshore Niger Delta with limited gas pipeline infrastructure, and we are extremely proud of this achievement.

“This is our third major gas processing facility onshore and increases our joint venture gross gas processing capacity onshore to over 850 MMscfd.

“ANOH will provide material income streams for Seplat, reduce our carbon intensity and contribute significantly to the 2030 production target of 200 kboepd, set at our recent CMD (Capital Markets Day).

“It will also increase energy access for Nigerians in terms of both power and clean cooking fuel for the local communities, while advancing delivery of our mission to support economic prosperity in Nigeria.”

Seplat Energy’s portfolio consists of 11 oil and gas blocks in onshore and shallow water locations in the prolific Niger Delta region of Nigeria, which it operates with partners including the Nigerian government and other oil producers.

It has an operated interest in three export terminals, including; the Qua Iboe export terminal and Yoho FSO, as well as an operated interest in the Bonny River Terminal (BRT), and operates two large offshore NGL recovery plants at Oso and EAP.

Besides, it operates three gas processing plants onshore, at Oben in OML 4 and Sapele in OML 41 and the 300 MMscfd ANOH Gas Processing Plant in OML 53, an integrated joint venture with NGIC.