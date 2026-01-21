EU Announces €557m Aid Package for West, Central Africa in 2026 Budget

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The European Union (EU) has announced a €557 million humanitarian aid package for West and Central Africa, with Nigeria’s North-west region identified as a key focus area, as part of its initial €1.9 billion humanitarian budget for 2026.

The allocation, unveiled on Wednesday by the European Commission, comes amid growing global humanitarian pressures, with an estimated 239 million people currently in need of assistance worldwide and several major donors reducing their funding commitments.

According to the commission, the €557 million will support vulnerable populations across West and Central Africa, including the Sahel, the Lake Chad Basin, North-west Nigeria, Central and Southern Africa, the Great Lakes region and the Greater Horn of Africa.

The funding is intended to provide life-saving assistance such as emergency food, shelter, healthcare services, protection for at-risk groups and educational support for children affected by crises.

Beyond Africa, the EU has earmarked €448 million for the Middle East, particularly Gaza, following last year’s fragile ceasefire, as well as Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Humanitarian needs in Ukraine will receive €145 million as Russia’s invasion enters its fourth year, alongside an additional €8 million for projects in Moldova.

Other regional allocations include €126 million for Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran; €95 million for Central and South America and the Caribbean; €73 million for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, with emphasis on the Myanmar crisis and its spillover into Bangladesh; and €14.6 million for North Africa.

In addition, more than €415 million has been set aside to respond to sudden emergencies globally and to maintain a strategic humanitarian supply chain.

European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, said the EU’s decision reflects its resolve to sustain humanitarian action despite mounting challenges to international aid and humanitarian law.

“The humanitarian system is under unprecedented strain, and public funding alone will not meet the scale of the crisis,” Lahbib said. “Europe is taking responsibility by committing an initial €1.9 billion for 2026 and leading the global response.”

As part of efforts to bridge the widening gap between humanitarian needs and available resources, Lahbib is in Davos this week to engage business leaders and investors on how private sector innovation and financing can complement public aid.

She is also expected to co-host an event with the World Economic Forum on January 22 focusing on new partnerships in aid and development.

The EU and its Member States remain the world’s largest humanitarian aid donors, having provided assistance in more than 110 countries since 1992 through partnerships with non-governmental organisations, United Nations agencies and other international bodies.

Humanitarian responses are coordinated through the European Emergency Response Coordination Centre, which operates around the clock to support countries affected by major disasters.

The commission reaffirmed that its humanitarian assistance would continue to be guided by humanitarian principles, ensuring aid reaches those most in need, regardless of location.