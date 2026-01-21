Enugu APC Strives to Meet Mbah’s Two Million Membership Target

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State have intensified efforts towards realising the two million party membership target set by Governor Peter Mbah.

The mass mobilisation of party members for registeration was evident yesterday at Udi/Agbudu Ward in Udi Local Government where the immediate past Chairman of Enugu APC, Hon Ugochukwu Agballah, revalidated his membership in the ongoing e-registration of members.

The registration exercise was akin to a political rally as people turned up en masse to be captured in the ruling party’s membership data base either as old or new members.

Agballah told journalists after his registration that Governor Mbah’s two million membership target for Enugu APC as realistic as long as stakeholders and party leaders were able to sustain the ongoing mass mass mobilisation of people to become APC members.

He said that what is happening in his ward is a pointer to the resounding result that Enugu APC would achieve at the end of the e-registration exercise.

Agballah further stated that the two million membership target was achievable given the leadership style of Mbah whom he praised for uniting Enugu APC accommodating all tendencies.

“We are not longer fighting over structure. We are now fighting to win elections,” he said.

The former party chairman, while addressing party members that gathered at Aba Square for the registration exercise, stressed the need for respect to party leadership, saying that party supremacy must be maintained at all times.

He attributed the explosion in Enugu APC membership to the fact that party supremacy was upheld during his tenure as party chairman, adding that nobody was allowed to grow bigger than the party.

Agballah also stressed the need for loyalty to the party and its leaderships at all levels, adding that true membership is measured by degree of loyalty and commitment to party affairs.

“Anybody in APC is APC. You cannot be in and not be loyal to Governor Peter Mbah. You cannot be in APC and work against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

The party chieftain noted that the e-registration of members “is critical to our victory” in the forthcoming general election because “if we have two million members, that is two million votes” already assured.

In his remarks, Enugu APC Caretaker Chairman, Hon Ben Nwoye, said that the party has continued to expand its support base in the state, adding that the support we are getting is for Governor Peter Mbah and President Tinubu.”

He disclosed that Enugu has so far uploaded more registered members than other states in the Southeast zone, assuring that the party would meet the two million target set by Mbah.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Hon Frank Anioma delivered a special message from Mbah to the delight of party faithful in Udi/Agbudu Ward.

He announced that the Governor has promised to reward the ward and the local government that would come up tops in the registration of party members.

Anioma said that “Governor Mbah is happy” with Udi Local Government for leading in the registration exercise, adding that so far Enugu APC has registered 40,000 members and efforts should be intensified across the state to meet the two million target.

Party leaders at the event, including the Speaker of the Enugu House, Rt Hon Uche Ugwu, member representing Udi Soith state constituency, Hon Okechukwu Aneke, Udi LG Chairman, Hon Hyginus Agu, among others all promised to meet the governor’s target.