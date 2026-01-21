Army: Military Operations in Niger Delta Enabled Improved Oil Production

• Says nation recorded zero pipeline vandalism in one year, as oil soars to 2.2 million barrels per day

The Nigerian military, yesterday, boasted that its op-erations in the oil-rich Niger Delta had been responsi-ble for the current improvement in oil production in the hitherto volatile part of the country.

The military also stated, for the record, that it had recorded no incident of pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta over the past year, a development it said contributed significantly to the steady rise in the country’s crude oil production.

The army expressed confidence that prevailing security challenges across the country would soon be substantially reduced, citing sustained operations, inter-agency collaboration, and community engagement.

Speaking during a Defence Correspondents’ visit to the Area of Responsibility of Operation Delta Safe, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, and Land Component Commander of the Joint Task Force, South South, Operation Delta Safe, Major-General Emmanuel Emekah, said the improved security environment had enabled crude oil production to rebound to about 2.2 million barrels per day.

According to him, the military remains committed to supporting the federal government’s target of achieving daily production of three million barrels by 2027.

Emekah stated that security threats in the Niger Delta had declined drastically, allowing residents of riverine communities to resume fishing and other economic activities without fear.

“The Niger Delta remains the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, and the performance of the oil and gas sector is a critical indicator of our operational effectiveness,” he said.

He explained that since assuming command on January 24, 2025, Operation Delta Safe had not recorded any incident of violent pipeline vandalism within its area of responsibility.

Emekah stated, “Before this period, crude oil production hovered between 1.4 million and 1.5 million barrels per day. However, following a presidential directive to boost output, production rose steadily to about 2.2 million barrels per day by December 2025.

“We are working assiduously to sustain and further improve on this figure,”

He stressed that from January 2025 to date, no oil company operating in the area had reported pipeline breaches caused by vandalism.

Where leaks or failures occurred, he said, investigations showed they were largely due to aging infrastructure rather than deliberate human interference, and such cases were promptly reported to the affected operators for remedial action.

On the challenge of illegal refining, the GOC explained that military operations were focused on both environmental protection and security enforcement.

He observed that many illegal refining activities were linked to abandoned oil wells rather than active pipelines.

Emekah stated, “To tackle this menace, we have intensified our operations, sustained follow-up actions, and disrupted the support networks that enable illegal refining, including markets and logistics supply chains.”

He added that continuous engagement with host communities had remained a central pillar of the military’s strategy in the region.

Emekah said regular dialogue with community leaders and mediation between host communities and international oil companies had helped to address grievances and prevent disruptions to oil and gas operations.

“This approach has significantly improved security and restored economic activities, particularly fishing and other traditional livelihoods,” he said.

Looking ahead, Emekah stated that Operation Delta Safe’s projections aligned with the federal government’s goal of reaching three million barrels of oil output per day by the end of 2027.

“We have fulfilled our security responsibilities. With sustained collaboration among all stakeholders, this target is achievable,” he said.

Emekah added that the military would continue to strengthen synergy with other security agencies, maintain a visible presence, and proactively engage communities to ensure lasting peace and stability in the Niger Delta.

Earlier, Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Michael Onoja, expressed optimism that insecurity across the country would soon be overcome.

Onoja commended the sacrifices of troops and other security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police and sister services, stating that many personnel operated under extremely challenging conditions, often separated from their families for extended periods.

“Security is a collective responsibility,” Onoja said, adding, “We urge all stakeholders, including host communities and the media, to play their part in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

“With sustained effort, we are confident that insecurity will gradually become a thing of the past.”

He emphasised the strategic importance of the Niger Delta to Nigeria’s economy, stressing that peace, stability and security in the region were non-negotiable.

“All personnel deployed here must fully appreciate their responsibility in safeguarding the nation’s critical economic assets,” Onoja stated.