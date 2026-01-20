Tinubu, Saraki, AbdulRazaq, Northern Govs, Others Mourn Kwara’s Chief Imam

• President describes him as devoted servant of Allah, bridge builder

• Others say he’s a global symbol of peace, interfaith harmony

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Segun Awofadeji in Gombe and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, joined other promi-nent Nigerians to mourn the passing of a revered Islamic scholar and Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Saliu. He was aged 75.

The president, in a condolence message by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Imam, Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, Ilorin Emirate Council, and Muslim Ummah in Kwara State over the profound loss.

Tinubu stated, “Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Saliu was a devoted servant of Allah, a bridge-builder, and a voice of moderation whose wisdom, humility, and commitment to unity endeared him to people of all backgrounds.

“The Muslim Ummah will never forget the Sheikh’s invaluable contributions to religious harmony, community development, and the nurturing of future generations through learning and exemplary leadership.

“I pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) will grant the departed Al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort his family and followers at this time of grief.”

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, described the death of the cleric as a great loss to the Ilorin emirate and Nigeria, as a whole.

Saraki, in a statement by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, further described the late Chief Imam as an institution whose life was defined by scholarship, devotion to Allah, and selfless service to the Ummah.

He stated that Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Salihu’s over four decades of continuous leadership on the mimbar transformed him into a moral compass and spiritual authority whose influence transcended the Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State.

On behalf of his family, Saraki extended his heartfelt condolences to Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari; the immediate family of the late Chief Imam; Council of Ulama, Alfas, and Imams in Kwara State and beyond; and the entire people of the Ilorin Emirate.

He prayed Almighty Allah (SWT) to forgive the shortcomings of the departed scholar, accept his decades of service as acts of 1qibadah, grant him Al-Jani1Firdaus, and comfort the Ilorin Emirate, his family, and the entire Muslim Ummah.

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, expressed sadness over the death of the chief imam.

In a statement, AbdulRazaq said Sheikh Bashir represented the finest breed of Muslim scholarship in the history of Ilorin, describing his passing as shocking, depressing, and saddening, but yet a reminder that “even great men die”.

The governor stated, “I am saddened by the unfortunate death of the Chief Imam of Ilorin Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Imam Solih (OON).

“Sheikh Muhammad Bashir represented the finest breed of Muslim scholarship in the history of Ilorin, and his passing — shocking, depressing, and saddening as it is — again reminds us that even great men die.

“He will be missed for his uniquely outstanding scholarship, his patience and good nature, and his fine qualities as the leading Imam in our state.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Mai Martaba Emir of Ilorin Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, OFR, the entire Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State Council of Ulamah, and the immediate family of the Chief Imam.

“I ask Allaah to accept Imam Muhammad Bashir as his dutiful servant, forgive his imperfections, ease his accounts, elevate his rank in Al-jannah Firdaus, and uphold his family and the community upon goodness. Aamin.”

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, in his condolence statement, described the death of the chief imam as heart-breaking.

Danladi-Salihu, in a statement on Monday, said, “We have lost a rare gem, it is indeed the end of an era!”

He added, “For over four decades, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Imam Solih OON paraded erudition, religious and community leadership as the 12th Chief Imam of Ilorin Emirate where he led the Muslim community for over four decades nurturing its spiritual development, he would be sorely missed by all”

Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), in a condolence message issued by Director-General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Misilli, described the late cleric as an extraordinary embodiment of peace, courage and selfless leadership, whose life and actions earned him global respect and admiration.

Chairman of NSGF and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, recalled that Sheikh Abdullahi Abubakar rose to international prominence during the 2018 Barkin Ladi attacks, when he courageously sheltered about 200 Christians in his mosque and personal residence, shielding them from attacks at great personal risk.

Yahaya stated that the Imam’s insistence that “we are all human beings” and his conviction that faith demanded the protection of all lives, regardless of religious affiliation, remained a powerful moral lesson for Nigeria and the world.

According to the NSGF chairman, the late Imam’s actions at a time of grave national distress transcended religious boundaries and projected northern Nigeria as a land of compassion, coexistence, and shared humanity.

He stated that the late cleric’s rare courage and commitment to peace earned him both national and international recognition, including the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), and United States International Religious Freedom Award.

Yahaya urged Nigerians, particularly religious and community leaders, to draw inspiration from the life and legacy of the late Imam by promoting tolerance, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence across faiths and ethnic divides.