NiMet Predicts Three Days Dust Haze, Thunderstorms Across Nigeria

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet), yesterday, predicted dust haze and thunderstorms across Nigeria from January 19 to 21. This was contained in the Weather Outlook issued by NiMet’s Central Forecast Office on January 18.

It stated that yesterday in the northern region, moderate dust haze was anticipated over parts of Kebbi and Kano states, with horizontal visibility of 2-5km, while the rest of the northern states would be under sunny and hazy skies throughout the forecast period.

In the central region, the agency stated that there would be moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 2–5km, anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Niger State, while the rest of the states in the region would be under sunny and hazy skies throughout the forecast period.

According to NiMet, in the southern region, there would be sunny skies with a few patches of cloud anticipated over the region, with prospects of afternoon/evening thunderstorms with light rains over parts of, Bayelsa, Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

NiMet said today, in the northern region, a slight dust haze was anticipated over parts of Kano and Kebbi states, while the remaining states in the re-gion was expected to be under sunny and hazy skies throughout the forecast period.

In the central region, it said there would be sunny and hazy skies throughout the forecast period, with chances of isolated thundery activity over parts of Plateau State during the afternoon and evening hour.

In the southern region, NiMet said there would be sunny skies with patches of cloud anticipated over the region, with prospects of afternoon/evening thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

According to NiMet, on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, in the northern region, sunny and hazy skies are anticipated over the region throughout the forecast period.

It said in the central region, sunny and hazy skies were anticipated over the region throughout the forecast period, and in the southern region, there will be sunny skies with a few patches of cloud anticipated over the region, with prospects of afternoon/evening thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

NiMet said dust particles were in suspension, and the public should take necessary precaution. It urged people with asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues to be cautious of the present weather condition.

The agency advised that driving in the rain should be with caution. It said airline operators should get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.