CAF Warns their Will be Consequences for Bad Behaviours During AFCON Final

The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) has condemned the unacceptable behaviour of some players and officials during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat on Sunday night.

CAF in a statement last night said that it “strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurred during the matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organisers.

“CAF is reviewing all footage and will refer the matter to competent bodies for appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty,” observed the statement.

Pape Gueye’s extra-time goal was enough to seal a second Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title for Senegal, after chaotic scenes at the end of normal time saw the West Africans walked off the pitchand Brahim Diaz missed a penalty for Morocco in the 24th minute of injury time.

The lengthy delay came after the spot kick was awarded via the intervention of the video assistant referee (VAR), sparking angry scenes on the touchline and in the crowd, with Senegal fans clashing with security after attempting to break on to the pitch.

After waiting so long to take his penalty, Diaz was under immense pressure, having been handed the chance to end his country’s 50-year wait to lift the AFCON trophy with essentially the final kick of the game, but his decision to chip the ball down the middle backfired horrendously as Edouard Mendy was able to stand his ground and collect in embarrassingly simple fashion.