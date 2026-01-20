Alpha and Jam Africa Unveil ‘Olympia’, Lagos’ Largest Mixed-Format Billboard

Uzoma Mba

Alpha and Jam Africa has unveiled Olympia, described as the largest mixed-format advertising board in Lagos, located beside the National Theatre and the Wole Soyinka Centre for Art and Culture.

The media group said the project marks the first phase of its three-year programme to develop ultra-large billboard infrastructure across 10 cities globally.

Speaking on the significance of the installation, the firm said Olympia was conceived not merely as an advertising structure but as a landmark development within Nigeria’s evolving outdoor advertising space.

Strategically positioned along the Eko Bridge corridor, the site sits on one of Lagos’ busiest transport routes. Alpha and Jam Africa estimates that over 11,000 vehicles pass through the axis hourly, while the Lagos Blue Line rail system conveys more than 250,000 passengers daily between Marina and Mile 2. The structure is also visible from the Alaka Interchange and Third Mainland Bridge.

Olympia features a hybrid design combining large-format static and digital advertising. It consists of two landscape static panels measuring 100 by 30 metres each, alongside a 30 by 4-metre portrait LED digital screen. According to the company, the configuration allows brands to deploy both long-term static messaging and dynamic digital content simultaneously.

Beyond media display, the structure was designed to support experiential marketing. Built with container architecture, it includes ground and first-floor spaces intended for brand activations, events, and audience engagement.

Mr Ajiboye, Global Growth Director for A&J Africa and Europe, described the project as symbolic in both scale and placement.

“Olympia is more than an advertising board; it is a landmark. By placing it beside the National Theatre, we anchored it to a symbol of national aspiration and gathering. It sits at the crossroads of daily commute and monumental events, capturing the relentless energy of Lagos,” he said.

The company said the development reflects its belief that Nigeria’s advertising infrastructure must evolve in line with the sophistication of its audiences and markets, adding that more iconic installations are planned within and outside the country.