AFCON Bronze: Southern Governors’ Forum Hails Gallant Super Eagles

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has poured glowing tributes on the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their heroic outing and bronze medal triumph at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), describing their performance as a victory of spirit, courage, and national pride.

Governor Abiodun saluted the Eagles for playing what many adjudged as the most exhilarating and dominant football at the tournament, noting that the team went unbeaten in regulation time throughout the competition, winning all their matches except the semi-final, which was decided by the lottery of penalties.

He noted that Nigeria’s outstanding record – scoring the highest number of goals in the group stage and conceding none in the knockout rounds before the semi-final – was a testament to the team’s quality, discipline, and the enduring excellence of Nigerian football.

The Ogun State governor further praised the Eagles for their resilience and mental strength, particularly their emphatic victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match, despite what he described as unfair officiating in the semi-final clash against Morocco, the controversial seizure of goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s towel, and the intense hostility of the home crowd.

According to him, the performance of the Super Eagles rekindled national pride and reminded the world of Nigeria’s rich footballing heritage.

“Members of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Nigerians from every corner of our great nation are immensely proud of these brave Eagles,” Abiodun said.

“They were not defeated in regulation time by any team. But for officiating decisions that dampened morale, they would have stood tall in the final. Yet, they rose above adversity and finished strong, with dignity and honour.”

He added that the Eagles captivated millions of Nigerians and football lovers across Africa, restoring the joy, flair, and fearlessness that once defined Nigerian football.

“They dazzled us. They fought for every ball. They reminded the world of the Super Eagles of old—free-flowing, fearless, creative, and ruthlessly clinical. They gave Nigerians something priceless: hope and pride,” he said.

Governor Abiodun acknowledged that while the trophy narrowly eluded the team, their exit on penalties underscored the fine margins of football.

“Yes, they did not lift the cup, but penalties can swing either way. What truly matters is the heart they showed, the unity they displayed, and the belief they restored in our national team,” he added.

He concluded by expressing strong optimism about the future, stating that the Super Eagles and head coach, Eric Chelle, have ignited fresh hope in the hearts of Nigerians and laid a solid foundation for greater triumphs ahead.

“Our Eagles have spoken with their feet. The future is bright, and Nigeria will rise again on the continental and global stage,” he said.