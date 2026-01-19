Sowore’s Trial for Alleged Cyberstalking Begins January 22

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed January 22 for the commencement of the trial of former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, over alleged cyberstalking and criminal defamation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Justice Mohammed Garba Umar set the date on Monday after the Department of State Services (DSS) amended the charge against Sowore, following the striking out of social media giants X Corp and Meta Platforms Inc. as co-defendants in the case.

The DSS had in September 2025 filed a five-count charge against Sowore, X Corp (formerly Twitter) and Meta Platforms Inc., alleging that posts on social media platforms referred to President Tinubu as a “criminal.” However, upon an application by counsel to the DSS, Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, the court removed the two foreign companies from the suit, leaving Sowore as the sole defendant.

In the amended charge filed on December 5, 2025, and marked FHC/ABJ/CR/484/2025, Sowore is now facing a two-count charge of cyberstalking under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention and Amendment) Act, 2024. The charge was signed by Kehinde on behalf of the Federal Government.

Sowore pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

Proceedings were, however, stalled when Sowore’s counsel, Abubakar Marshall, objected to the commencement of trial on the grounds that the prosecution failed to attach the names and particulars of its witnesses to the proof of evidence. He argued that the omission violated Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees the right to fair hearing.

In his ruling, Justice Umar directed the prosecution to comply with the provisions of the law by furnishing the defence with the list of witnesses, their particulars and all relevant documents required for adequate preparation.

The prosecution alleges that Sowore knowingly transmitted false messages through his verified X and Facebook accounts, including a post in which he described President Tinubu as a “criminal” in relation to comments allegedly made during an official trip to Brazil.

According to the DSS, the publication was capable of causing a breakdown of law and order and posed a threat to public peace by portraying the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a criminal.

The alleged offences carry a penalty of a minimum fine of ₦15 million or a term of imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

Below are the two-count charge:

Count One: That you, Omoyele Sowore, Adult, Male, on or about the 25″ day of August 2025. within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly or intentionally send a message by means of a computer system or network, to wit: your official “X” (formerly Twitter} handle page, @YeleSowore. wherein you posted the following message/tweet: ‘This criminal @officialABAT actually went to Brazil to state that there is NO MORE corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity fo ile shamelessly which message you knew fo be fake and posted for the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order in Nigeria. posing a threat fo life, or causing such message to be sent and thereby committed the offence of Cyber stalking contrary to Section 24(1) (b) and 24(2) (a). (6), and (c) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention Amendment) Act, 2024 and punishable under the same section.

Count Two: That you. Omoyele Sowore, Adult. Male, on or about the 25″ day of August, 2025. within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly or intentionally send a message by means of a computer system or network, fo wit: your Official Facebook handle page. @YeleSowore, wherein you posted the following message/post: “This criminal @officialABAT actually went fo Brazil fo state that there Is NO MORE corruption under his regime in Nigeria. What audacity to lie shamelessly!” which message you knew to be false and posted for the purpose of causing a breakdown of law and order in Nigeria, posing a threat fo fife. or causing such message to be sent and thereby committed the offence of Cyberstalking contrary fo Section 241(b) and 24(2) (a), (b), and (c) of the. Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) (Amendment) Aci, 2024 and punishable under the some section.