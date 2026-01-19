Ogun Group Writes Umahi Seeking Completion of Road Project

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A socio-economic and non-partisan movement, Egba Economic Summit Group, has written the Minister of Works, Dr. David Umahi, expressing worries over the delay by the federal government to in completing the Abeokuta – Ajebo Road Project.

The road which started from Idi Aba area of Abeokuta, traverses three local governments areas of Ogun State to link the Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

The group said the delay in completing the road poses dangers to economic development and security of the area and Ogun State in view of its importance as alternative to many routes.

The concern of the group, was expressed in a letter dated 16th January 2026 signed by the President of the Summit, Dr. Gbenga Adeoye, raising eight issues that that necessitated worries of the body.

Driving home the group’s concerns, the Summit copied the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, the Osinle of Okeona, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, the Olowu, Oba Saka Matemilola, former Governor Olusegun Osoba the Akinrogun of Egbaland and Babalaje of Egbaland; Chief Olusegun Osunkeye.

The summit in the letter addressed to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, commended the federal government for various Renewed Hope Projects going on across the country and particularly, the Lagos Calabar Coastal Highway which also passed through Ijebu Water Side in Ogun State as well as the award of Badagry Sokoto Road which passed through Soyoye Rounder area in Abeokuta.

The group also described the minister’s directive for night repairs of Sango-Abeokuta Road as also worthy of note and commendable.

The letter read in part: “While we have a duty to commend the government when we see performance, we also have a collective duty imposed on us as Egba people to call the attention of government to any project(s) that is of economic importance especially where execution of such project (s) is slow, stagnant and sometimes, not even conceived.

“In view of the above, we hereby call your attention to the slow pace of work on ABEOKUTA IDI-ABA-OGTV-AJEBO-OBAFEMI-EXPRESS ROAD which passed through the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta all the way through OGTV to Obafemi and Ajebo to link Lagos Ibadan Express Way.

“We also request that you ensure the designed standard is not lowered after the segment that passed through Abeokuta City, especially in areas that passed through villages as contractors have a way of dropping standards after leaving the main city, thereby reducing durability in some parts of the road.”

The group expressed deep worries on the project saying that it

has dragged for too long having been awarded during the administration of President Buhari.

Highlighting importance of the road, the group added, “The segment in the town from Federal Medical Centre up to Chrisland University appears good but shortly after, it has become difficult for people to drive through.

“The newly established Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences (FUMMSA) has its 170 hectares permanent site on the same road at Ajibayo Village and there is no way they can move from their current temporary site to that location if that road construction remains abandoned, stagnant, or slow.

“The road is an alternative road to the old Ibadan-Abeokuta Road via Apata, Bakatari, Ilugun and Odeda to Adatan in Abeokuta and that also need attention.

“The road is capable of transforming the economic landscape of Obafemi-Ajebo area in that, the diversion of the road at Owojo to pass through Oyebola to Alapako- Oni will create an industrial hub around Ajebo town and villages like, Erunwon, Abiona Mosafejo and Olosun among others.

“The road is useful in decongesting regular traffic and gridlocks at Ogere axis of Lagos Ibadan expressway as motorist going to Abeokuta from Ibadan and vice versa will not need to drive through Abeokuta-Sagamu Interchange.”

The summit lamented that excavation done on the road has now made life very difficult for motorist, whereas it was a smooth drive through as well as a short-cut to Ibadan when it was constructed by the administration of Chief Olusegun Osoba during his tenure as the governor of Ogun State.

“In view of the above, we plead that urgent action be taken to ensure speedy completion as it will have direct positive impact on the economy of Egbaland, Ogun state and Nigeria.

“While wishing you all the best in the new year, we pray that funds will be available to your ministry to get this project and other ongoing projects completed soonest, ” the summit pleaded.