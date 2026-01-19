Nigeria, Abu Dhabi Port to Explore Strategic Collaboration, Sign MoU

Orarehu Bonny

Abu Dhabi Ports Group and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore strategic collaboration in ports development, maritime logistics, and digital solutions.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the recently concluded Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria–UAE economic relations.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola led the Nigerian delegation, while the Chairman of AD Ports Group, Mohamed Hassan, led the group’s management team. Also present was the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA Dr Dayo Mobereola.

The delegation subsequently briefed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the details and strategic importance of the MoU.

The agreement, which had been under consideration for over two decades, forms part of the broader trade and investment engagements between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates. Its signing represents a renewed commitment by both countries to deepen cooperation in the maritime and blue economy sectors.