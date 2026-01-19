Niger Govt to Strengthen Health Sector, Holds Collaborative Meeting with Stakeholders

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government has made moves to further strengthen its health sector performance by holding collaborative meeting with major stakeholders including UNICEF.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago told the stakeholders that his government is determined to make health care delivery services closer to the people and at affordable rates.

Represented by the Head of Service Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, Governor Bago reaffirmed his government’s commitment to implementing its health sector agenda through stronger systems, improved coordination, and sustainable financing.

Bago also assured the partners of the government’s resolve to meet its financial, political, and institutional obligations, before disclosing that the administration has now begun reforms to align the Ministry of Primary Health Care with that of planning, budgeting, and other fiscal institutions to improve efficiency and integration.

In the same vein, the governor revealed plans to review and modernize the state health laws, by introducing innovative approaches that will address human resources gaps including structured engagement of retired professionals and improved welfare for health workers.

The governor announced the establishment of the Niger State Registration and Regulatory Agency for Private Health Care Facilities to strengthen oversight and quality assurance across the public and private sectors.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Murtala Babagana, emphasized inclusiveness, coordination, and execution as guiding principles of the Ministry’s reforms and therefore acknowledged the leadership of Governor Bago and the support of the House Committee on Health to achieve the reforms.

Babagana noted what he described as visible improvements in service delivery across facilities in the state promising that improvements are also being targeted in order to satisfy those patronizing government health facilities.

The Commissioner underscored the retreat’s alignment with the long-term Blue Niger Agenda and described recent internal reforms, including a comprehensive self-assessment of sector performance and priorities.

Dr. Babagana also disclosed ongoing collaboration with national and international partners, including the National Health Survey (NHSS), a five-year assessment conducted with the Federal Ministry of Health and funded by USAID, with strong support from UNICEF and other partners.

The data to be released he said will guide evidence-based planning and investment decisions, while reinforcing transparency and accountability.

Speaking on behalf of the partners, the Officer-in-Charge of UNICEF Kaduna Field Office, Dr. Idris Baba, commended the ministry for convening the retreat and for its foresight in establishing a structured reform and coordination process.

Dr. Idris Baba reaffirmed UNICEF’s commitment to supporting state-led priorities, emphasizing that partners would provide technical input and support while allowing the government to lead implementation and own the outcomes