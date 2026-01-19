LASTMA, Fire Service Thwart Inferno After Diesel Tanker Mishap

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Monday forestalled a potential fire outbreak on Liverpool Bridge inward Mile 2, following a tanker-related incident.

The rescue operation was carried out in collaboration with the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, made this known in a statement.

Giwa said that preliminary security findings indicated that an articulated Iveco tanker (RBC 98 XX), heavily laden with diesel lost vehicular control and toppled onto the bridge.

He added that the incident caused significant structural damage to the tanker and led to the uncontrolled spillage of large volumes of diesel across the carriageway.

“Of grave concern was the spillage of the highly combustible petroleum product from the elevated bridge to the area beneath.

“Some unscrupulous individuals attempted to scoop the diesel, compounding the volatility and danger inherent in the situation,” he said.

The special adviser to the governor noted that upon receipt of the emergency alert, LASTMA operatives immediately mobilised to the scene and promptly dispersed the crowd engaged in the hazardous act of scooping diesel.

Giwa said that the affected area was cordoned off and an inter-agency emergency response mechanism was swiftly activated by notifying security operatives and the state fire and rescue service.

“This resolute and timely intervention effectively neutralised the imminent threat of combustion.

“It prevented what could have escalated into a devastating inferno with dire human, environmental and infrastructural ramifications.

“The driver of the distressed tanker, who sustained severe injuries in the course of the accident, was rescued by LASTMA officials.

“He was urgently conveyed to the General Hospital, Apapa, where he is currently receiving comprehensive medical attention,” the special adviser said.

He said that officers of the Nigeria Police Force from Area ‘B’ Police Division, Apapa provided robust security reinforcement, ensuring maximum safety, orderliness and situational control at the scene.

“The officers worked in close collaboration with other emergency responders to maintain crowd control, regulate traffic flow and stabilise the environment,” he said.

Giwa said that an alternative empty tanker was promptly deployed to facilitate the transloading of the remaining diesel, while vehicular movement was tactically diverted by LASTMA to the opposite carriageway.

He applauded the response, efficiency and coordination displayed by LASTMA personnel and other emergency responders, describing them as swift, tactical and high-level.

According to him, “Their collective professionalism averted what could have culminated in another tragic fire disaster.”

Giwa admonished members of the public to consistently exhibit heightened safety consciousness.

He urged people to abstain from what he described as “the perilous practice of scooping petroleum products” during tanker accidents involving diesel or Premium Motor Spirit.

“Such reckless conduct poses severe threats to lives, property and the environment,” Giwa said. (NAN)