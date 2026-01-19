Global Peace Devt Launches Five-Year Strategic Plan, Targets Peacebuilding, Governance, Social Justice

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Global Peace Development (GPD) has unveiled its Five-Year Strategic Plan (2026–2030), outlining an expanded vision to strengthen peacebuilding, inclusive governance, and sustainable development across Nigeria and beyond.

The plan was officially launched in Abuja at a well-attended event that brought together civil society leaders, development partners, and government representatives, including the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR).

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Director-General of IPCR, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, the institute commended GPD for its long-standing contributions to peacebuilding, gender equality, child protection, and inclusive governance.

Ochogwu, who was represented by Dr. Mang Chaimang, a director in the Institute, described the strategic plan as a timely and well-articulated roadmap that reflects over two decades of practical experience in addressing peace and development challenges in Nigeria.

Ochogwu noted that civil society organisations such as GPD play a critical role in complementing government efforts, particularly in fragile and conflict-affected regions.

He added the new strategic plan provides a strong framework for collaboration among government institutions, development partners, and civil society actors working towards sustainable peace.

Speaking in an interview after the launch, the Board Chairman of GPD, Chief Ejiro Oghenebrume, said the five-year plan represents more than a policy document, describing it as a renewed commitment to justice, good governance, and sustainable peace.

According to him, the organisation is repositioning itself to expand its scope from local interventions to a broader global outlook.

He emphasized that peacebuilding is a continuous process and urged stakeholders not to relent in their efforts, warning that unresolved ethnic, religious, and political tensions could undermine national stability if not properly addressed.

Oghenebrume also advised that ethnicity and religion should not be allowed to define access to opportunities, calling for policy reforms that promote inclusion based on residency rather than origin.

He stressed that peace cannot be sustained without constant engagement, education, and vigilance.

On the organisation’s priorities, the GPD chairman disclosed that women and young people remain central to the strategic plan, noting that peace at the community level begins with stable families and empowered children.

He revealed the organisation anticipates a budget of about ₦1.8 billion for 2026 to support phased implementation of the plan.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of GPD, Mr. Ebruke Esike, explained the new strategic plan expands the organisation’s focus from five to eight thematic pillars.

These include peace and conflict resolution, gender justice, democracy and governance, environment and climate change, water, sanitation and hygiene, livelihood development, education, and the protection of women and children from gender-based violence.

Esike said the plan is designed to improve security and social cohesion through non-kinetic approaches such as community dialogue, education, economic empowerment, and legal advocacy.

He disclosed the organisation projects a ₦1.2 billion operational budget for 2026, which will be sourced largely through competitive grants and partnerships.

According to him, GPD currently operates across several states in the South-South, South-East, North-Central, and North-West regions, with plans to expand to the North-East and South-West.

He noted that the organisation has been involved in conflict mediation between farmers and herders, women-led peace platforms, environmental sustainability initiatives, and civic education programmes.

Esike acknowledged challenges such as insecurity, poverty, and low literacy levels but said GPD continues to work closely with government authorities, security agencies, and local peace institutions to ensure effective and safe programme delivery.

The launch ended with renewed commitments from stakeholders to strengthen partnerships aimed at promoting peace, social justice, and sustainable development in Nigeria.