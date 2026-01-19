DSS Picks Malami over Terrorism Allegations After Perfecting Bail in Money-laundering Charge

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Immediate Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN, has been arrested and taken into custody by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

His arrested on Monday, THISDAY learnt was in connection with alleged terrorism financing.

Recall that the former AGF, his son, Abdulaziz Malami, and his wife, Hajia Asabe Bashir, were on January 7, remanded at the Kuje Correctional Center pending the perfection of their separate bail granted them by a Federal High Court, Abuja.

They were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on a 16 count criminal charge bordering on fraud and money laundering to the tune of N9 billion.

Following their not guilty plea, Justice Emeka Nwite, admitted them to bail in the sum of N500 million naira each.

Report however has it that Malami was picked up by operatives of the DSS on Monday, shortly after his release from Kuje Correctional Center and he is been detained for investigation on alleged terrorism financing.

His arrest and subsequent detention was based on the alleged discovery of arms and ammunition at his country home in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

The arms were discovered by the anti-graft agency when they searched his residence for evidence in relation to his fraud and money laundering investigation.

Since the alleged illegal possession of firearms falls outside the EFCC’s mandate, the agency handed the matter over to the DSS for comprehensive investigation.

Confirming the arrest, a security source, disclosed that the former minister is being investigated over his alleged links with terrorism. “Yes, it is true that DSS operatives arrested Abubakar Malami, SAN. There are several petitions against him bordering on alleged terrorism financing”, the source said.

He stressed that, terrorism and terrorism financing are serious offences globally, which cannot be taken lightly.

“You’ll recall that when Abubakar Malami, SAN, was the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, he vowed that the government of the day would not shield any person or persons linked to terrorism or terrorism financing.

“No responsible government would, in the same vein, fold it’s hands or turn a blind eye to weighty allegations of terrorism financing leveled against any individual, no matter how highly placed. In this case, Malami, SAN.

“In the course of investigations, we have what is called inter-agency cooperation. It is not uncommon for one security agency to hand over a person under investigation to another sister security agency. In “Nigeria, the DSS is the sole security agency tasked with the responsibility of investigating such allegations. It’ll be best to allow them do their job”, the source concluded.