Council Chair Condemns Abduction of APC Stalwart in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ilaje Local Government Council in Ondo State has condemned the abduction of Emorioloye Owoloemi, the state director-general of the Asiwaju Media Team, describing the incident as a brazen assault on public safety and communal peace.

THISDAY gathered yesterday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart was kidnapped at about 9 a.m. on January 15, along the busy Okonga/Olodo Junction in Igbokoda.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants, who were said to be armed, stormed Owoloemi’s office in two Hilux vehicles and forcefully whisked him away to an unknown destination while his whereabouts remain unknown as of the time of filing this report.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area, Maurice Oripenaye, said the council received the news with profound shock and grave concern, noting that the incident represented a flagrant violation of public safety.

“This act of criminality, carried out in broad daylight in a bustling commercial area, is utterly condemnable and unacceptable,” Oripenaye said.

He extended the council’s solidarity to the family, friends, and associates of the abducted media executive, assuring them that all necessary steps were being taken to ensure his safe return.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Police Command has confirmed that investigations have commenced.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said although details surrounding the incident were still sketchy, security agencies were fully mobilised.

“Information at my disposal remains sketchy, but a full-scale investigation has commenced. We urge the good people of Ondo State to remain calm. The Command has put every measure in place to ensure the safety of lives and property across the state,” he stated.