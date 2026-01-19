Corruption: Varsity Don Advocates Constitution Review to Include Death Penalty as Deterrence

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

A university Professor of Political Science, Salisu Usman, has tasked the federal government and National Assembly to initiate and review the constitution as part of efforts to curb hydra-headed corruption across the country. He recommended a stiffer penalty, such as a death sentence taking traditional oaths and ther strict measures against the perpetrators.

Professor Usman made this recommendation while speaking as the guest lecturer at the 37th inaugural lecture of the Federal University, Lokoja, in Adankolo campus yesterday.

He lamented the lopsidedness of the manner in which the established anti-corruption agencies are handling the high-level cases of corruption in recent times.

According to him, “There is an urgent need to mobilise the civil society at all levels to exert sustained pressure on the political class, particularly within the legislative and executive arm and to pursue constitutional review and amendments that introduce capital punishment, including the death penalty, as a deterrent against corruption and corrupt practices, notably, many countries with low corruption perception indices retain capital punishment within their criminal justice systems.

“Secondly, I propose the establishment of dedicated centres or institutes for the study of corruption within Nigerian universities, given the scale and pervasiveness of corruption in the country.

“I urge the Federal University Lokoja to take the lead in this regard, drawing inspiration from institutions such as the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom, which hosts a vibrant Centre for the Study of Corruption.

“Thirdly, civil society organisations must spearhead a robust campaign against the politicization of the prerogative of mercy by the executive for individuals convicted of corruption-related offences. This practice, observed across successive administrations since 1999, has trivialised the fight against corruption and systematically undermined the efforts of anti-corruption agencies.

Fourthly, the African traditional oath-taking system, before colonial intrusion, proved to be one of the most effective deterrents against corruption. Historically, violations attracted immediate and often intergenerational consequences. In contrast, the contemporary oath-taking system.

“Anchored on imported religious texts—defers accountability to the hereafter. Nigeria can be fixed before the hereafter through constitutional provisions mandating the incorporation of indigenous oath-taking systems.

“It must be noted that every part of Nigeria possesses unique and potent traditional oath-taking mechanisms, which can be appropriately adapted and institutionalized.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Lokoja, Professor Olayemi Akinwunmi, stated that inaugural lectures occupy a unique and honoured place in the tradition of a university. “They provide our professors the opportunity to share the fruits of years of teaching, research,, and reflection.

“They allow the university to present its intellectual strength to the public. More importantly, they help bridge the gap between the classroom and the wider society by translating scholarship into insight that can inform policy, practice, and personal conviction.

“Through inaugural lectures, we celebrate academic excellence and reaffirm the role of the university as the conscience of society,” he said.