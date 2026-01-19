BEYOND BANNING WOODEN CANOES

Authorities should enforce minimum safety standards

To reduce the growing number of accidents on our waterways, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has urged state governments across the federation to invest in safer, modern fibre and aluminium boats. “Fibre and aluminium boats are more durable, stable, and resistant to corrosion, making them better suited for commercial operations,” Oyetola stated while also warning against night travel, which often comes with poor visibility. “These modern boats are stronger, more reliable, and easier to maintain. They offer better balance and buoyancy, reduce the risk of sudden breakage, and can be fitted with essential safety equipment.”

We agree with Oyetola that continued reliance on rickety boats in many riverine states and non-adherence to safety standards remain major contributors to accidents on Nigeria’s inland waterways. But they are not the only cause of accidents in the creeks and coastlines where most of the people have no alternative means of transportation. According to estimates from the United Nations (UN), there are more than three million shipwrecks in the ocean floor worldwide and Nigeria is one of the countries where such wrecks are said to be lying under the waterbed.

Indeed, available reports also indicate that several hard objects clog the country’s territorial waters, posing the risk of undermining maritime development. A former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Olorunibe Mamora, once escaped death when a floating log of wood hit the boat carrying him and entourage while on inspection at their Lagos facilities. That incident underscores the fact that one of the major causes of accidents on our waterways is collision with submerged hard objects.

Perhaps more important is the obvious lack of safety standards. In fact, not much is known about the existence of any mandatory operational guidelines for ownership of ferries and boats and the minimum standards that must be met to be in the business of ferrying people through the waters. While we agree with Oyetola that phasing out wooden boats in favour of fibre-reinforced plastic and aluminium boats would significantly improve safety on the waterways, it would not resolve the problem of regulatory failure that has for decades dogged the sector.

It is unfortunate that almost everything worthwhile and ordinarily should be easily achieved always looks like a mountain in Nigeria. With the existence of waterfronts in various parts of the country and the increasingly devastating state of our roads, innovative leaders would have explored the options of water transportation by heavily investing in our waterways with a view to making them safe. That sadly is not the case despite the fact that water transportation is one clear source of de-congesting the roads in places where road travel could result in frustrating hours on the traffic. We urge NIWA to be alive to its responsibility by enforcing a universal safety standard. For instance, the absence of any search and rescue agencies often contributes to the high casualty figures recorded since the operators have little or no knowledge about what to do when faced with emergency situations.

Going forward, we reiterate our call that operational standard be enforced nationally for those in the business of ferry and canoe transportation. Provision of emergency services along the waterways is also worthy of consideration. It is even more disturbing that we have marine police in the country who always seem to be nowhere to be found in environs where water tragedies occur. If they are marine police, shouldn’t they be permanently stationed around waterways and swiftly swing to action when tragedies occur on the waters by promptly rescuing victims?

The authorities must put the necessary safety measures in place. Travelling by water should not be a suicide mission.